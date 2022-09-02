Have questions about your ballot? Here’s how to get them answered

The 2022 Massachusetts primary election is just days away, and voters will soon decide which candidates will move on to the general election in November.

If you’ve voted early at a polling location, your work is done. But what if you have questions about your ballot, the voting process, your registration, or other inquiries? Contacting your local elections office can help. Below, you’ll find a searchable database of contact information for election offices. Enter your city or town in the search box and get the office phone number.