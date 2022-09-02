Hyde Park man, 54, charged with murder in death of man who was run over

Mazanett’s bail was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport, not to drive, and to have no contact with any witness while the case is pending, the DA’s office said. He is due back in court Sept. 14.

Maximo Mazanett was arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court , where a not-guilty plea was entered in connection with the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 54-year-old Hyde Park man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in the death of a man who was run over near Jackson Square early Thursday morning, officials said.

“The decisions made by this defendant are so heartless and pitiless they’re difficult to comprehend,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Instead of waiting for an unusual roadway situation to be resolved he made the decision to drive forward, knowing full well the consequences involved. That unfathomable action ended the victim’s life and dramatically altered his own.”

Mazanett’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.

Security video captured Ruffen walking from his home in Jackson Square toward Columbus Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said.

Ruffen had difficulty walking and fell several times, eventually lying down in the street near an intersection, according to the statement.

A bus driver saw Ruffen lying in the street’s right lane and stopped instead in the center lane, but then a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Mazanett stopped immediately in front of Ruffen’s body, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told Mazanett that there was a person on the ground in front of his SUV, and Mazanett allegedly backed up several feet, waited for a green light, and then drove over Ruffen’s body, according to prosecutors.

The SUV dragged Ruffen’s body across four traffic lanes before Mazanett stopped on the other side of the intersection with the body beneath the Explorer, according to the statement.

Boston EMS personnel responded to the incident and pronounced Ruffen dead, prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.