Jeffrey Shapiro, former first deputy comptroller, appointed state inspector general

Shapiro is a lawyer who previously worked in the Middlesex district attorney’s office and the state attorney general’s office; he replaces Glenn Cunha, who served two five-year terms as inspector general from 2012 to 2022, according to a statement from the office of Governor Charlie Baker, who made the appointment in cooperation with Attorney General Maura Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump.

Jeffrey Shapiro, the state’s first deputy comptroller, has been appointed to serve as the Massachusetts inspector general, officials said Friday.

The Office of the Inspector General functions as an independent agency and is charged with promoting efficiency and transparency in government and with identifying and preventing fraud, waste, and the misuse of public funds and property, officials said.

Bump said in the statement that Shapiro had “proven himself to be a solid leader with deep experience in financial governance.”

Healey said her office works closely with the inspector general’s office, “and I look forward to collaborating with Inspector General Shapiro and the hardworking staff of his office in the future.”

Baker said Shapiro “brings a wide range of experience in legal matters, financial management and government accountability that will serve him well as Inspector General.”

“He has spent his career dedicated to public service, and his experience will be a strong asset to the Commonwealth as he takes on this new role,” Baker said in the statement.

Shapiro has been first deputy comptroller since March 2017, across the tenures of three comptrollers, and served as acting comptroller from October to December 2017, officials said. He has led efforts to protect state financial and payroll systems, mitigate cybersecurity risks, protect personal information, and provide direction to state agencies, according to the statement.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed processes to expedite the disbursement of funds to support the purchasing of personal protective equipment and led the Office’s statewide effort to track federal pandemic-related funds,” the statement said.

Previously, Shapiro was chief operating officer in the Middlesex district attorney’s office for more than two years, managing the operations of one of the largest DA’s offices in the country, officials said.

Before that, he had worked in other positions in the comptroller’s office and the Middlesex DA’s office, and from 1998 to 2007 he worked in the state attorney general’s office in several leadership positions, including chief of staff, according to the statement.

Shapiro obtained his bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University in 1989 and his law degree from Suffolk University Law School in 1997. He lives with his family in Needham.

