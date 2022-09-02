Miss. man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 75-year-old man in Manchester, N.H.

It was not clear Friday night whether Moore had hired an attorney.

Raymond Moore, 40, who previously lived in Forest, Miss., and has no known current address, was charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a man from Mississippi and charged him with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 75-year-old man in Manchester, N.H., on Friday morning, officials said.

Manchester police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. reporting a man suffering from stab wounds on a trail near the western edge of Nutt Pond, according to the statement.

Officers found a 75-year-old man with apparent stab wounds. He was given emergency medical treatment and then declared dead at the scene, the statement said.

Officials did not release the victim’s name pending the notification of his family and an autopsy, which is expected to be performed Saturday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities believe all parties involved in the death have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact Manchester police detectives at 603-668-8711.

