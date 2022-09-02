Northborough, Westborough teens compete in national weightlifting competition this weekend

“To see us bring such a big team to nationals and see all the girls support each other is really, really cool,” said Sassetti, who lives in Westborough. “Just that so many of them have gotten to this level is really awesome to watch.”

From June 25 to July 3, the Prototype Youth Barbell Club, coached by Joe Black, 38, and Sassetti, 19, tested their strength in two categories — the “snatch” and the “clean and jerk.”

Olivia Sassetti got into weightlifting at age 15 when the gym where she and her mother did CrossFit started a barbell club. Four years later, she helped coach a group of seven teenage girls from central Massachusetts as they competed in the National Youth Weightlifting Championships in Las Vegas this summer.

Penelope Desjardins, Mayeesha Ghani, Emily Paoloni, Nora Paoloni, and Rylie Rohloff, of Westborough, and Adrienne Li and Ella Gamache, of Northborough, qualified and competed together, Black said.

This weekend, the team will take part in the New England Weightlifting State Organization Championships in Hudson, one of the region’s largest meets, Black said.

In Las Vegas, Nora Paoloni, 14, of Westborough, won a silver medal, while Ella Gamache, 15, of Northborough, placed sixth. Adrienne Li, 15, of Northborough, took 18th place in the “snatch” category, and most of the team set personal records.

In the “snatch” category, the weightlifter picks up the barbell and lifts it above their head in one motion. In the “clean and jerk,” the lifter brings the barbell to their chest and pauses before pushing it above their head with straight elbows, according to Olympic rules.

While far from home in Las Vegas, the team created its own cheering section.

“They were certainly one of the loudest groups there,” Black said. “Whenever one of our lifters went up, all these girls here were screaming their heads off.”

Many of the girls joined the barbell club because their parents went to the Westborough gym, Prototype Training Systems. If they weren’t sure about the sport at first, they soon started to enjoy it.

“My dad used to go to the gym and he saw that barbell club and was like, ‘Hey, you should join!’ and I was like, ‘No, thanks, I’m good,’ because I don’t really like working out in front of other people,” Mayeesha Ghani, 15, of Westborough, said. “I had never really stuck to a sport before. Nothing had really interested me, but I decided to give it a try.”

After four weeks of one-on-one classes with Black, she began to realize weightlifting was something she was good at. She joined the team and loved the sense of camaraderie and belonging.

“Every single one of us wants the others to succeed,” Ghani said. “Even when we’re in a bad mood, or we come to the gym, and the workout isn’t going how we want it to, people try to lift you up.”

Like Ghani, Gamache hadn’t settled on a sport before weightlifting, she said. Her friend Caroline had told her how nice the team was, so she decided to give it a try. The Las Vegas competition was her second time at nationals.

With this weekend’s meet coming just eight weeks after nationals, the team hasn’t had a lot of time to prepare. But Black said he’s confident the girls will do their best.

“Going up on a platform like that is really brave, in and of itself,” Ghani said. “A big problem in a sport is that you have to be perfect all the time. But, to be honest, everybody has off days, everybody’s gonna have bad meets. And I think for this meet, especially, we need to remember that.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.