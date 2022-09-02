Police investigating murder-suicide inside Hyannis home

One person was murdered and the suspected killer then ended their own life inside a Hyannis home early Friday, according to Barnstable police.
In a posting on Facebook, the department said officers responded to a residence on Murray Way around 2:48 a.m. after getting a 911 call “reporting an assault inside the home.”
“Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,” police wrote. The relationship between the two people was not disclosed.
Police then secured the area and began the on-scene investigation which was ongoing around 8 a.m. Friday.
“Please note that this crime was isolated to the residence on Murray Way, and there is no danger to the public while the investigation continues,” police wrote.
Advertisement
Barnstable police referred further inquiries to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office. The Globe has asked prosecutors for more information.
This is developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.