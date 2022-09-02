Police investigating murder-suicide inside Hyannis home

One person was murdered and the suspected killer then ended their own life inside a Hyannis home early Friday, according to Barnstable police.

In a posting on Facebook, the department said officers responded to a residence on Murray Way around 2:48 a.m. after getting a 911 call “reporting an assault inside the home.”

“Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,” police wrote. The relationship between the two people was not disclosed.