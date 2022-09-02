Presumed remains of missing New York teacher found in Lee

The presumed remains of a New York high school teacher who was reported missing in March were found in a wooded area in Lee, State Police said.
On Thursday evening, a passerby found partial human remains near Fox Drive, bringing police and investigative crews to the scene. Authorities subsequently found additional remains and collected evidence indicating they belong to Meghan Marohn, a 42-year-old teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y.
The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified while investigators continue to search the area, police said.
Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29, State Police said. Peter Naple, Marohn’s brother, said she went missing two days earlier while on a hike near Longcope Park, according to a statement he made on GoFundMe.
Advertisement
Marohn’s car was found unattended at Longcope Park the day she was reported missing. Police in Massachusetts and Bethlehem, N.Y. are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance, police said.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.