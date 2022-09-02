Presumed remains of missing New York teacher found in Lee

The presumed remains of a New York high school teacher who was reported missing in March were found in a wooded area in Lee, State Police said.

On Thursday evening, a passerby found partial human remains near Fox Drive, bringing police and investigative crews to the scene. Authorities subsequently found additional remains and collected evidence indicating they belong to Meghan Marohn, a 42-year-old teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y.

The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified while investigators continue to search the area, police said.