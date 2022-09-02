Protesters in Bolton oppose Saudi involvement in LIV Golf Invitational

As the LIV Golf Invitational Boston began Friday at The International in Bolton, a small group of protesters gathered at the Bolton Fair Grounds, where spectators park just over 4 miles away from the golf course.

Organized by the Massachusetts Peace Action, nine protesters stood outside the fan bus area holding signs to bring awareness to the Saudi Arabian government’s role in LIV Golf.

Protesters raised banners that read, “Saudi Arabia kills journalists and kids in Yemen,” and “Thank you PGA Golfers who said ‘NO!’ No amount of money is worth your soul.” A handmade picket sign read, “LIV golf uses Saudi blood money.”