Protesters in Bolton oppose Saudi involvement in LIV Golf Invitational

As the LIV Golf Invitational Boston began Friday at The International in Bolton, a small group of protesters gathered at the Bolton Fair Grounds, where spectators park just over 4 miles away from the golf course.
Organized by the Massachusetts Peace Action, nine protesters stood outside the fan bus area holding signs to bring awareness to the Saudi Arabian government’s role in LIV Golf.
Protesters raised banners that read, “Saudi Arabia kills journalists and kids in Yemen,” and “Thank you PGA Golfers who said ‘NO!’ No amount of money is worth your soul.” A handmade picket sign read, “LIV golf uses Saudi blood money.”
Advertisement
The financial arm of the Saudi government, the Public Investment Fund, provides financial support for LIV, which has siphoned players from the PGA Tour. Massachusetts Peace Action also staged a peaceful protest against players on the LIV tour playing in the US Open in June.
Protester Paul Shannon told WBZ-TV Friday, “The main reason why we’re protesting Saudi Arabia being here in Bolton, Massachusetts, to sell themselves — this we just cannot allow to happen if we’re American citizens,” according to video broadcast by the station.
“We have to call out, loudly as we can, that this alliance between our country and Saudi Arabia is just disastrous for so many people,” Shannon said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.