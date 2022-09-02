Smells like luxury: Yankee Candle founder’s property hits the market for $23 million

But that’s not all. The sprawling estate, which was built and owned by the late Michael J. Kittredge II , the founder of Yankee Candle, also hosts an indoor water park, two climate-controlled car barns with space for 60 classic cars, and a 4,000-square foot stage that’s welcomed groups like Hall & Oates and KC and The Sunshine Band

A “Disneyland-inspired” property featuring 120,000 square feet of living space across eight structures, complete with a bowling alley, golf course, arcade, and four tennis courts, is up for sale in Leverett.

Johnny Hatem Jr., a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman, said the 60-acre property at 113 Juggler Meadow Road just hit the market recently, making the listing as fresh as a Mediterranean Breeze-scented candle.

Advertisement

“It was inspired by Disney. It’s not just a saying,” Hatem said in a phone interview. “When you walk down the path next to the koi pond, and to the spa and back to the main house, the roads are curved. Everything was designed to make it feel like you’re in a separate world.”

The 16-bedroom, 120,000-square foot property owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II, in Leverett, is selling for $23 million. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Kittredge’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is selling the property because he lives there alone and considers it to be “too much for one person,” Hatem said.

Before Kittredge died in 2019, there was always a lot of people on the property at all times, Hatem said, because Kittredge was a “hosting machine.” Now, however, it’s just Mick.

Kittredge bought the original property — a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial-style home — back in 1984 for $144,000. He then transformed it into an impressive estate with eight structures, including 16 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to a statement from Douglas Elliman.

“It takes a person like Mick’s dad — who was a visionary — to do something like this,” Hatem said.

Advertisement

Kittredge, a South Hadley native, started Yankee Candle after realizing he could make some extra money by melting wax to create candles. He first experimented with the process in 1969, at the age of 16, when he made a candle as a gift for his mother, according to Yankee Candle’s website.

In 1998 he sold the company, which grew exponentially and now produces over 200 million candles per year, to an investment firm for a reported $400 million.

Cars inside a barn at the Leverett property once owned by the founder of Yankee Candle. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

In addition to the other amenities, the estate has a spa with massage and treatment rooms, a fitness center, sauna, steam room, and men’s and women’s locker rooms. There’s also a gym with a basketball court and a billiard and game room.

The arcade is two-stories high and contains an array of pinball and slot machines, as well as skee-ball. After competing with friends in the arcade, potential buyers could take a dip at the indoor water park, which was inspired by The Bellagio in Las Vegas, the statement said.

The arcade featured on the property. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Meanwhile, the 25,000 square foot main residence features a commercial-grade kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in addition to two wine cellars, two dining rooms, and a movie theater with 10 seats.

There are also two other private homes on the property that can be used for guests or staff, with three bedrooms and four bedrooms, respectively, according to Douglas Elliman. Outside, there are two clay tennis courts, one grass court, and an outdoor pool and deck.

Advertisement

“The buyer pool is large just because there’s a lot of land, so besides a family or an ultra-high-net-worth person who wants a trophy property, it could be bought up by one of the universities nearby or a corporate business that likes doing retreats for their employees,” Hatem said.

While the property was too large for Mick, that might not be the case for others.

Since word spread about the property online this week — including being featured by the Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild — Hatem’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing with potential buyers who say they are interested in giving the home a new life, he said.

The 16-bedroom, 120,000-square foot property owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II, in Leverett, is selling for $23 million. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The 16-bedroom, 120,000-square foot property includes a bowling alley. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

There's a large indoor court on the property. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The 16-bedroom, 120,000-square foot property owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II, in Leverett, is selling for $23 million. Surette Media Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.