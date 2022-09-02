Teenager faces charges after assault on Orange Line shuttle driver

The bus driver ordered the teen, as well as eight others in his group, to exit the bus due to “unruly behavior,” prosecutors said. According to video footage, the teen then assaulted the driver before exiting the bus.

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Juvenile Court on Friday, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors allege he was part a group that attacked an MBTA driver on Thursday after being kicked off a bus in Jackson Square.

A teenager is facing charges in connection to an assault an Orange Line shuttle driver in Jamaica Plain, officials said on Friday.

The driver followed the teen off the bus, where he was assaulted by other members of the group, who repeatedly kicked, punched, and stomped the driver, according to prosecutors. Two Boston police officers intervened to separate the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.

The group fled after police arrived, the statement said. However, investigators managed to identify the teen thanks to his school ID, found in a backpack left at the scene, and ultimately placed him under arrest.

The teen faces charges of delinquency, to wit: assault and battery and delinquency, to wit: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released with orders to stay away from the victim and from co-defendants, as well as stay away from public transit.

“Our initial approach to juvenile offenses is to seek services intended to address the factors contributing to a young person’s actions,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “The allegations in this case are serious. In cases such as this, the juvenile legal system provides additional resources and approaches to address youth violence while helping ensure the safety of the community and the rights of victims.”

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.