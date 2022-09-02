Unsealed court documents say 2005 sexual assault allegations against Arroyo were ‘unfounded’

Burdman goes on to say, according to an unredacted version of the e-mail obtained by the Globe, “There is no indication that [defendant] threatened or was violent towards [victim].”

“There was no crime committed,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Tara Burdman in a Feb. 17, 2006 e-mail to an investigator about the allegations made by one of Arroyo’s high school classmates.

A Boston police detective in 2006 found that sexual assault allegations made against Ricardo Arroyo when he was a teenager were “unfounded,” meaning that the allegations did not constitute a crime, according to documents unsealed Friday. The embattled city councilor went to Suffolk Superior Court to obtain their release.

Advertisement

The documents released by Arroyo do not say that the alleged victim lied or that the conduct she alleged – that Arroyo repeatedly pressured her into giving him oral sex when they were high school classmates – did not occur, but that it did not legally constitute rape.

Of the files released to him on Friday, Arroyo’s campaign said in a statement, “This new information confirms what Ricardo Arroyo has been saying all along — he has never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Arroyo is fighting for his political life in the final stretch of the race for Suffolk district attorney, in which voting has already begun and the primary is Sept. 6, after revelations surfaced last week that he was twice investigated – though never charged – for sexual assault as a teenager.

He has maintained his innocence, and said he never even knew the allegations had been made against him. Arroyo’s claim that he never heard of any allegations was previously contradicted by a police records that showed an officer had spoken to Arroyo, his mother, and an attorney named Jose Vincenty. Arroyo has denied speaking with police, and said Vincenty only represented him in school-related matters.

Advertisement

However, in a document from the file obtained Friday by the Globe, there is a handwritten note that reads “lawyered up.” And there is a Boston police department form that lists “defense counsel” as “Jose Vincente.”

In her Febuary 2006 email, prosecutor Burdman wrote that when she told the alleged victim that Arroyo’s alleged conduct did not constitute a crime, the alleged victim told her “it wasn’t consensual.”

“The documents confirm that my client always told the truth and no one doubted that she did,” said the woman’s lawyer Leonard H. Kesten. “The district attorney had to evaluate whether the office could prove that a crime was committed and in 2005 an assistant district attorney decided that, if there were no threats or violence, a crime was not committed.”

Kesten also said it was “unfortunate” that authorities never investigated whether Arroyo had sent the alleged victim “obscene and threatening emails” on November 2, 2005, the day before she complained to school officials and police.

The woman previously told the Globe that she wasn’t sure what happened to end the criminal case. She said she did not pursue the matter because after she complained to school officials, she stopped seeing Arroyo in school anymore.

A spokesperson for the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Arroyo’s primary opponent, said Arroyo’s efforts to undermine his accuser’s credibility are contradicted by the prosecution’s file, which did not determine the case was unfounded.

“Nothing in the file questions the validity of the victim’s statements,” the spokesperson, Renee Algarin, said in a statement Friday. “The campaign to sabotage this victim’s credibility is shameful.”

Advertisement

A Superior Court judge Thursday granted Arroyo access to redacted versions of some investigative documents from 2005 sexual assault allegations against him, which he had sought after revelations of the accusations over the last week rocked his campaign for Suffolk district attorney.

Calling the circumstances of the case “unprecedented,” Suffolk Superior Judge Debra Squires-Lee ruled that “In light of the apparent and immediate impact on an ongoing primary election and Arroyo’s ability to serve effectively in his current role, I find that Arroyo will suffer irreparable harm if he is denied the requested materials to respond to the public allegation.”

She ordered the city of Boston to provide Arroyo with the Boston Police Department’s 2005 investigative file of the case by 2 p.m. Friday, but also said the city should redact certain information.

In the judge’s order, the list of redactions or files not to be disclosed include the allegations from the accuser that were featured in the narrative portion of the Boston Police incident report, an entire followup investigation report, and an entire sexual assault unit case update.

Arroyo had sought the emergency order after The Boston Globe published several stories about two investigations of possible sexual assault by him when he was a teenager, one in 2005 and the other in 2007.

The woman in the 2007 case initially told the Globe she did not associate with Arroyo and just wanted to be left alone, but after Arroyo reached out to her directly, she said he had never assaulted her.

Advertisement

But in an interview with the Globe, the woman from the 2005 case said she stands by what she told police, that Arroyo pressured her to perform oral sex several times when the two were high school classmates, and sent her threatening emails. She said she never wanted to speak publicly about her alleged assault, but that watching Arroyo deny even knowing about the allegations made her feel that she had to speak.

“It makes me feel sick, sick to my stomach,” she said on Monday. “I see so many people continuing to endorse him without finding out more. As the potential DA, women are not going to feel safe calling his office. Their cases won’t get heard. ... All those people will be afraid to come forward.”

Arroyo was never criminally charged, and he has steadfastly denied ever sexually assaulting anyone or making any threats.

The documents released Friday included an email from ADA Burdman to the detective who was handling the case explaining her decision in February 2006 to close the case. Burdman’s email also said that, when it came to the threats, she did not “have enough info on that as to who the suspect would be.”

The emails were sent to the alleged victim anonymously, during a time several months after the alleged coerced oral sex, when she told police that Arroyo was making threatening phone calls to her and hacking her emails. “watch ur back [expletive] and understand ur mine you WILL NOT make it through this school year,” one of the emails said.

Advertisement

Burdman said that even if she did have more information on the threats, those charges would be handled by district court, not superior court.

She wrote that after she informed the victim that she wasn’t going to prosecute but told her she would be willing to meet to discuss the decision, the alleged victim stopped responding to her.

Five months after Burdman sent that email, a new Boston Police detective was assigned to review the case, according to the documents released Friday. That detective reviewed the file but did not conduct any further investigation.

It was that detective who marked the case “unfounded.”

Joe Giacalone, a retired New York City police sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said he dislikes the term “unfounded” because it can connote that the crime did not happen.

“I think a better word to be used when you can’t prove that something happens, particularly in a sexual assault, the term should be unsubstantiated, meaning there isn’t enough physical evidence . . . to be able to bring charges or establish probable cause,” he said. “We all know sexual assaults are very difficult to even develop probable cause from because it becomes a he said-she said.”

Rosanna Cavallaro, a Suffolk University law professor, said today’s prosecutors would present to a jury many rape and sexual assault allegations that were deemed “unfounded” in years past.

“So it’s very difficult to know today how or why these accusations from years ago were deemed unfounded, or if a similar determination would be made if the allegations were investigated today,” she said.

The Boston Police Department had previously refused Arroyo’s request for access to the files, citing privacy laws that protect sexual assault victims. But, during a hearing Thursday on Arroyo’s emergency request, his attorney, Anthony Ellison, told the judge his client is being “harmed every day.”

“He can’t pull out the papers that exonerate him,” he said.

Thursday’s court hearing came just days before primary day. But because of mail-in voting and early in-person voting, tens of thousands of ballots have already been cast in the race even as the controversy continues to unfold. As of mid-Thursday morning, nearly 32,000 people in Suffolk County had voted, of which more than 29,000 were Democratic ballots, according to the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Evan Allen can be reached at evan.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @evanmallen. Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.