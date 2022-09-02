We asked the Democratic candidates for attorney general why they are the best person for the job. Here are their answers.

The two candidates have sparred over their qualifications for the position, with Campbell stressing her compelling biography and Liss-Riordan emphasizing her extensive background as a workers’ rights attorney. We asked the candidates identical questions to compare their experience, priorities, and goals.

With the primary just a week away, the attorney general’s race was shaken up Tuesday when one of three Democratic candidates, Quentin Palfrey, announced he was dropping out. That left labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell vying to face Republican James McMahon in the November election.

Andrea Campbell: As an education lawyer representing children for free, general counsel at a regional planning agency, legal counsel to Governor Deval Patrick, and a city councilor, I’ve dedicated my entire career not only to fighting for the people of Massachusetts, but to delivering real results — especially on the issues of affordable housing, community policing, and criminal justice reform.

I understand the struggles families are facing because I’ve lived many of them firsthand. I’ve always sought to turn my pain into purpose and break cycles not only for myself, but for others, too. As attorney general, I’ll use my lived, legal, and legislative experience to build on the legacy of Maura Healey, who has endorsed me in this race, always be accountable to the people, and protect everyone in Massachusetts.

Shannon Liss-Riordan: I’ve been a practicing lawyer for more than two decades and am widely recognized as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ lawyers. I am the only currently practicing lawyer in this race and the only one to have run a law firm. I’ve taken on some of the largest corporations in America — companies like FedEx, Starbucks, Uber, Amazon, IBM, and my alma mater Harvard University — and won.

I’ve represented everyone from waitresses, janitors, firefighters, construction workers, strippers, and gig economy workers and have recovered more than half a billion dollars in stolen wages. I’ve won seven landmark victories in front of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. I’ve represented hundreds of thousands of people in court, and in doing so, I’ve shaped new legal ground in Massachusetts and across the country and, in the process, have changed entire industries.

Everyday people of Massachusetts deserve a seasoned experienced lawyer who is not afraid to stand up against corporate and special interests. We need an attorney general who knows how to use the legal system to improve the lives of working people, and we need an attorney general who will win in court for the people of Massachusetts.

The attorney general oversees an array of enforcement duties, including protecting consumers; combating fraud and corruption; investigating and prosecuting crime; and protecting the environment, workers, and civil rights. What would be your highest priority?

Andrea Campbell: The attorney general has a critical role to play in enforcing our laws equitably. While I would of course focus on issues of consumer protection and public corruption, I believe we can do more to fight back on the Supreme Court’s undermining of our civil and reproductive rights. I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund and would work in partnership with them and others to think creatively about how we can continue to lead the way in reproductive care.

For example, I’ve pledged to create a new, cross-bureau reproductive justice unit, including the office’s civil rights division, health care division, criminal bureau, and government bureau to protect abortion patients and providers, preserve abortion funds from out-of-state consequences, enforce data privacy laws, develop new ways to hold crisis pregnancy centers accountable, and defend our laws from legal challenges that may originate in and out of state. As attorney general, I would continue to prioritize the fight to protect the civil and reproductive rights of everyone in Massachusetts.

Shannon Liss-Riordan: Protecting our civil and human rights and fighting climate change are among my top priorities as attorney general. We have strong laws on the books in Massachusetts — but laws do not enforce themselves. The Supreme Court has stripped away many of our rights at the federal level — people’s right to abortion, gun safety, and environmental protections — threats to marriage equality and voting rights are next. I’ve spent more than 20 years getting around bad Supreme Court decisions, and the coming years are sure to present a lot more of them.

We are in a climate emergency, and it’s not enough to expect individuals to tackle climate change alone. We must protect communities impacted most by climate change — low-income families, people of color, immigrants, and our youth. As attorney general, I will hold corporate polluters accountable and enforce Massachusetts’ ambitious climate goals. For both of these priorities, I will be a leader among our nation’s attorneys general, coordinating and collaborating to deliver results for the people of Massachusetts.

The outgoing attorney general’s tenure was marked by frequent challenges to the Trump administration in court and efforts to combat the opioid crisis. In what specific areas do you plan to make your mark on the office?

Andrea Campbell: I believe every attorney general builds on the legacy of those who came before them. I’m proud to have the support of Attorney General Maura Healey, and former attorneys general, Frank Bellotti, Martha Coakley, Scott Harshbarger, and Jim Shannon. As I continue to crisscross this state, I see incredible opportunities for how the attorney general’s office can knit our communities together — especially our communities of color with our poor or rural communities.

This office has all the resources to meet this historic moment and be intersectional in affording residents greater opportunities regardless of their demographic or where they live. As attorney general, I will expand the reach of the office to be more accessible and better serve residents all across Massachusetts, protect our civil and reproductive rights, hold corporations that pollute our environment and price-gougers accountable, tackle racial, disability and geographic disparities, and move the needle on prison and criminal legal reform.

Shannon Liss-Riordan: I plan on making my mark in the office by ensuring that working people — everyday people — are getting every penny that they are owed by their employers and that they get it back right away. When companies are being investigated for wage theft, these investigations can take a long time, and families cannot wait weeks or months to make ends meet. As attorney general, I want to set up a fund so that people can have access to their stolen wages right away while the attorney general’s office goes after the bad actors to collect penalties.

Similarly, I want to establish a Green Bank that would recover penalties from big polluters to fund clean energy and environmental justice projects throughout Massachusetts. That’s what the attorney general’s office is about — taking on industries and improving lives, for today and tomorrow.