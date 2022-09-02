US Border Patrol: 8 migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large crossing of migrants. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement.

The agency said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.