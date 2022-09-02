Approaching 85 and not retired — ‘rewired’

Robert Weisman’s front-page article “Why we are becoming more reticent to say retirement” (Aug. 27) needs a very positive response.

I’ll be 85 this month. When I was fired from my last job in 2009, at 72, I found a new and better life. I never had a chance to retire, and I detest that word, so I coined a new term: rewired.

As I write this, I am: chair of my high school’s 67th reunion next month; chair of our condo pool party on Labor Day; Burlington Town Meeting member and chair of the Rules Committee; member of the Burlington Capital Budget Committee; involved with the Burlington referendum to vote for the Community Preservation Act; director of a senior center weekly bridge game; friendly phone caller to an older gentleman; deliverer of library books to homebound folks; participant in Great Decisions course at the Burlington Library; exerciser twice a week at Recreation Department gym; tap dancer in weekly class in September; walker of my complex several times a week (on weekends with a friend, and then we talk for an hour); cleaner of my own home; cooker of my own meals; and caretaker of my excellent health.