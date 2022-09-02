MAGA iconography can come off as hate speech

In response to professor Rich West’s letter regarding the on-campus ostracism of Emerson College Republicans members (“GOP student group at Emerson found a frosty reception,” Aug. 26): I can empathize with feeling attacked merely for exercising free speech.

However, the phrase “Make America Great Again,” which West cited as one that members of the group had the “temerity” to display, is more akin to hate speech because of its origin from the xenophobic, racist campaign of Donald Trump.

As long as Trump is the shameful face of the Republican Party, even a self-described left-leaning moderate like West should understand why MAGA iconography would not be welcomed — or even tolerated — on a campus as diverse and inclusive as Emerson’s.