A nay and a yea over board’s vote to raise MCAS requirements

The board voted 8-3 to double down on the state’s decades-long failed high-stakes MCAS experiment. Who voted no? The members who represent students, parents, and labor. Each raised important concerns.

It’s getting harder to defend the failed MCAS graduation requirement, but that doesn’t stop Scot Lehigh ( “MTA chief Max Page tells it like he is,” Opinion, Aug. 24). Public comment was nearly universally opposed ( 98 percent ) to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s tone-deaf vote to raise MCAS passing scores. Parents have been losing confidence in the MCAS, as shown in a 2021 MassINC poll.

Student Eric Plankey said the proposal would intensify the narrow focus on standardized tests when local educators are striving to make education more engaging. Labor representative Darlene Lombos and parent representative Mary Ann Stewart raised concerns about negative consequences for students with disabilities, English learners, and economically disadvantaged students.

It is estimated that 3,300 additional students a year are likely to fail the high school MCAS exams. This dire outcome would be chiefly imposed upon the most vulnerable students.

Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, was correct to call out the magical thinking behind the board’s vote. The leadership of the Department of Education has been making decisions in a bubble and needs to be replaced.

Lisa Guisbond

Executive director

Louis Kruger

Board member

Citizens for Public Schools

Boston

Kruger is a professor emeritus at Northeastern University with a specialization in school psychology.









Stay the course — standards have made Mass. a model to the nation

I applaud Scot Lehigh’s strong support for strengthening the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exams. When I accepted a job as a curriculum administrator in upstate New York in 1986, that state’s strong curriculum requirements and Regents test measures contributed to my decision. When I returned to Massachusetts a decade later, I was pleased to find that then-education commissioner David Driscoll and state legislators were finalizing the core requirements and MCAS testing system. These changes have helped Massachusetts become one of the most highly ranked public school systems in the country. It is crucial that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley maintain the present course for the state’s students, parents, and quality of learning.

Russell J. Dever

Centerville

The writer was superintendent of the Barnstable Public Schools from 1996 to 2003.