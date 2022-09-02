For Philip Guston, the political was personal

The presenting institutions at the time said the exhibit was being postponed until “the powerful message of social and racial justice that is at the center of Philip Guston’s work can be more clearly interpreted,” as Malcolm Gay reported in the Globe .

If there’s one take-away lesson from “ Philip Guston Now ,” it’s that there are no easy lessons. The massive retrospective at the Museum of Fine Arts, which closes Sept. 11 before moving on to Houston, Washington, D.C., and London, made news well before it opened in Boston in May, having been postponed from 2020 because of a handful of paintings of Ku Klux Klan-like hooded figures that gave curators pause in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

The curators — in the show’s catalogue, wall texts, video discussions in the galleries, and many trigger warnings — have now bent over backward to provide context. The consensus of critical opinion is that although these images are troubling, we can now accept them as a newly relevant critique of racism and even an admission of Guston’s own complicity as a passive artist-observer.

But the Klan paintings are as difficult now as when Guston first showed them at the Marlborough Gallery in New York in 1970. And certainly there’s no easy message to be had, certainly not “Ku Klux Klan: Bad!”

The images, like much of Guston’s work from 1970 on, are strange and cartoonish, and, at the time, critics condemned the work for the style as much as the content, a departure from the artist’s earlier, elegant abstractions.

The 100 pieces in the Boston edition of “Philip Guston Now” show the hooded figures as part of the artist’s personal iconography, going back to some of his earliest images. A first-generation American Jew, Guston, who died in 1980, had seen a Klan march during his youth in Los Angeles. His parents had fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe. He had collaborated on murals inspired by the social activism of Mexican muralists David Alfaro Siqueiros and José Clemente Orozco. A study from this early period, “Drawing for Conspirators” (1930) shows hooded figures with a lynching in the background.

But the later cartoonish images are not so explicitly menacing. Broadly drawn hooded figures (unlike the detailed draftsmanship of the early work) in thickly painted red and pink, drive around generalized cityscapes in overstuffed clown cars, smoking cigars, with innocuous titles like “Dawn” (1970) and “City Limits” (1969).

Is Guston showing “the banality of evil”? Maybe. But these images — like so much else in the show — possessed Guston throughout his life, like the homely shoes and clocks and nails he depicted over and over. Or the masses of bare, hairy, heavy-shoed legs — in one case vomited out of a giant disembodied mouth.

Do masses of stacked legs suggest images from the Holocaust? Of course. And Guston acknowledged the influence of the Holocaust in his imagery, just as he once said that memories of the KKK in Los Angeles “haunt(ed)” him. But MFA wall text also tells us about Guston’s older brother Nat being killed when his legs were crushed in a car accident. A thick strand of rope (presented early and ominously in “Drawing for Conspirators”) that could suggest a lynching appears randomly throughout his later work, but we’re also reminded about the suicide by hanging of his father when the artist was 10. So many images show up again and again — cigarettes billowing smoke, the stacked legs and shoes — disembodied, abstracted, and ambiguous. That image of mouth and legs is called “Painter’s Forms II” (1978).

We say “the personal is political,” but for Guston, the political was personal. The events of his life became the images that haunted him, and they mirrored his own struggles as an artist, grappling with representation vs. abstraction as well as the social unrest of the times. (“What kind of man am I,” he remembered thinking during the turmoil of the ‘60s, “sitting at home, reading magazines, going into a fury about everything — and then going into my studio to adjust a red to a blue.”)

In “The Studio” (1969), a hooded figure paints a self-portrait, one white, gloved hand holding a cigarette, the other, bare, red hand holding the brush. Guston said he saw himself as “behind a hood,” and here the artist is, as Globe critic Murray Whyte has said, “red-handed.” Complicit in racism perhaps, but also, as MFA wall text tells us, guilty of “the pleasurable act of painting.”

Guston wrote about loving “strangeness.” The force of that strangeness, the tension between the world and the artist’s inner life, continues to awe and disturb. There is no specific “message,” only a fully created world, both beautiful and terrible, so much like the world we think we know.

Jon Garelick, a retired Globe Opinion staff member, is a freelance writer. He can be reached at garelickjon@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.