Readers weigh in on our dysfunctional democracy

With the US Supreme Court far out of sync with the country and the US Senate often stuck in gridlock, can American government truly be said to work any longer? And do they see a way to return to a time when our government could actually get things done?

Since then, President Biden and the Democrats have enjoyed a substantial success with their climate and health care package. Still, the fact that even popular legislation like that had to be done through the budget reconciliation process underlines how hard it is to make progress.

Dozens took the time to share their thoughts, even though many acknowledged the nostrums they were proposing were unlikely ever to be adopted.

Most of those who responded were older. Many were retired. Permeating their e-mails was a sense that things have deteriorated to a perilous point in the United States. Frustration about our fractious nation has led to foreboding about its future, with some having concluded that perhaps the only course is to split the country into separate entities, whose memberships would be based on broadly shared values.

One change that enjoyed strong support was limiting the amount of time people could spend in public office — and not just members of Congress, but also Supreme Court justices.

“Senators should only be able to serve one six-year term and representatives three two-year terms. Justices should only serve through two presidential elections, or eight years,” wrote 74-year-old independent Irene Gorczyca, who, as a retiree, asked to be described simply as a “Massachusetts beekeeper.” With those limits, “No one stays in leadership roles long enough to succumb to lobbyists, to be bought by PAC money, or to wield strangulating power.”

“TERM LIMITS!” exclaimed Ed Christiansen, a 70-something liberal and retired attorney of Auburndale. “We need our representatives to engage with issues, not just pursue re-election.”

“Two words: term limits,” wrote Cherie Taylor, 69, an independent-turned-Democrat from Holliston.

Problem: The US Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional state laws imposing term limits on federal officeholders, adding that Congress can’t do that by statute either. So imposing term limits would require a constitutional amendment — or an overturning of the court’s 5-4 decision in U.S. Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton. (Of course, given this particular court’s disdain for precedent, that could happen.)

But even if states could impose term limits, unless all 50 did so, those states that limited the time their federal officeholders could serve would see a diminution in their (seniority-based) congressional influence vis-à-vis those that did not.

Speaking of the Supreme Court, there were ideas aplenty for court reform, sparked in part by the wide-ranging conservative crusade its right-wing majority has embarked upon.

James Generoso, a retired Massachusetts educator and independent in his early 70s, had several court-related ideas. First, no nominee who had not yet reached the age of 55 to guard against youth-stacking of the court. Second, a norm that Supreme Court justices should retire sometime between 70 and 75, with mandatory retirement by age 75. “The reason for the five-year window of retirement is that it gives the individual justice (or the political party) one presidential election to hedge their bets,” he explained, adding that the overall effect of the minimum and maximum ages would cap a court stay at 20 years.

To me, that seems eminently sensible. But though the court can be enlarged (or decreased) by statute, a plan such as Generoso’s would probably require a constitutional amendment. Certainly the matter of whether a constitutional amendment was required would be litigated, with the ultimate arbiters being … the US Supreme Court.

Another make-government-work-again proposal, and one that would be easier to accomplish, is ending the filibuster, which in effect requires 60 votes for almost anything to move forward in the Senate.

“Our democracy is clearly under attack by Mitch McConnell and our Senate must now rule by majority,” wrote Tom Flaherty, 83, a retired teacher and coach from West Newbury, who was an independent but now reports that “McConnell has driven me to [become a] Democrat.”

At the very least, those who want to thwart legislation by filibustering should be forced to conduct a stand-and-palaver filibuster, said 73-year-old Elliott Laffer of Boston, a long-time Back Bay community leader and a Democrat. With that requirement, “a minority could still use extended debate to slow questions about which it felt very strongly, but this would no longer be routine, and it would require more effort,” he wrote.

Elsie Petty, a long-time Lexington resident who now dwells in Peabody and who is “well into her 90s,” agreed: Make the filibusters actually filibuster.

“Also, Democrats, don’t let Biden run again,” added Petty, a Democrat. “I know many vigorous 80-year-olds — I was one myself — but they shouldn’t be president of the United States.”

Other responders said the US Constitution is a relic that no longer works for our country. It needs to be revised to fit the needs of a modern democracy, they said — even while acknowledging that that was unlikely to happen.

“Until we admit that the Constitution, a well-meaning archaic document, is the primary problem, we are all [word that rhymes with hissing] in the wind,” wrote Richard Healy, 75, an independent from Worcester, who had another idea. “We desperately need a viable third party,” he declared, but added that that “is probably a pipe dream.”

“We’ve had over 200 years to tinker with our current version, and it’s showing its rust,” wrote Richard Ernst, 91, a Republican-turned-independent, and former Navy fighter pilot and computer software salesman from Hopkinton.

“Amendments are a patchwork solution, but there comes a point when we should admit that it’s time to bite the bullet and start over,” he continued. “It probably has a near-zero chance of happening, but I think it’s time for a new constitutional convention. If — a huge if — we could assemble an impartial group of scholars, they might be able to come up with a workable system for the next 200 years.”

Gene Wintner, 74, a retired community college professor from Newburyport and a Democrat, has arrived at the reluctant conclusion that America’s time as a functioning democracy is probably coming to an end.

“I have very little hope for our country, politically at least, as things stand,” he wrote. “I believe we are heading toward a right-wing takeover, where the only votes counted will be the ones that those in power want to count. … We’ve seen this happen in other countries. [I] never thought it could happen here.”

His solution: Perhaps “split the country.” Others also thought that was the best path forward.

“Irreconcilable differences demand a divorce in my view,” wrote Tom Filbin, 75, a politically unenrolled retired lawyer and banker from Westwood who specifically cited the recently passed right-wing platform of the Texas Republican Party as evidence of those differences. “There is no middle ground with people who believe unlimited guns, no abortions, and repeal of the 1965 Voting Rights Act are the answers.”

That said, he suggested one: “Rewrite the Constitution to give states the power to determine almost everything. Instead of a country, it will be a loose confederation with a mutual defense treaty. Upside: No more foreign wars. Downside: Cede the world to China and Russia.”

Another common refrain was that both parties have become hostage to their ideological wings.

“We’re too fractured and the psychos on the far left and the psychos on the far right only care about themselves and their beliefs — and they’re running the show,” wrote Peter Conway, 68, of Westford, a former salesman who considers himself a RINO — Republican in Name Only — after seeing his party go MAGA.

“I find it ironic that the biggest enemy of democracy is not Putin or China, but our own Fox News, which is nothing more than propaganda and conspiracy theories done for ratings and fleeting fame for its shameless host celebrities,” wrote Michael Orlando, 69, of Milton, a retired computer programmer and information consultant and self-described liberal who nevertheless believes moderation is the only way to get things done.

“Extremism slowly displaced moderation in the Republican Party, step by step, after [Barry] Goldwater’s defense of it,” wrote Megan Brook, 70, of Cambridge, a registered Democrat even though she thinks many of the party’s ideas are “pie in the sky.” “The Democrats are not so extreme, but a lot of Democrats feel that the Democratic Socialists are, and the party allows the opposition to paint its members as socialist radicals. This is a terrible mistake and one the party has to squash.

“The party has to state clearly that it encourages the Democratic Socialists to caucus with it, but it is not the Democratic Socialist Party,” she continued. “It needs to encourage finding middle ground.”

The many perspectives were thought-provoking. I hope that sharing them will add to the discussion in a constructive way. Thanks to all those who took the time to reply and for the effort you put into it. I very much appreciate it.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.