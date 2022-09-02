Safety first, but the MBTA can’t forget about the big transportation picture

That’s serious. Safety must be the priority, both to maintain current ridership and to grow it. People who have a choice won’t ride the T if they believe it’s unsafe, and those who have no choice certainly deserve a commute that doesn’t put their lives at risk. But even as they tend to immediate safety needs, state transportation officials can’t forget about the big transportation picture in Massachusetts. The FTA’s report can’t become a justification — or excuse — to take their eyes off long-term capital projects that are also needed to grow and improve the system. Just like any healthy business, a healthy T should be able to do both. That takes proper investment, good management, and a careful assessment of what projects should top the to-do list.

The harsh new Federal Transit Administration report on the MBTA basically concludes that the T has focused too much on capital spending and not enough on repairs and maintenance. The end result: a system with a higher rate of reportable safety events and derailments than railway systems across the country “and the total rail transit industry average.”

Governor Charlie Baker is asking the Legislature for $200 million to address the safety directives put forward in the FTA report and $10 million for a training academy to help with hiring. The MBTA also plans to open a new office called the Quality, Compliance, and Oversight Office. That’s fine, but it isn’t the ultimate answer to the problems highlighted in the FTA report.

For example, the FTA report notes that last January, MBTA’s leadership team and board of directors transferred $500 million from the MBTA’s operating budget to the capital budget. The objective was “to build its way into enhanced capacity, safer, and more reliable passenger service and a better state of repair through an aggressive program of capital projects.” Meanwhile, the T’s aging assets and infrastructure continued to deteriorate and fail. According to this report, the July train fire on the transit bridge over the Mystic River was caused when a rusted sill panel fell off a train and made contact with the third rail. As the report notes, the combination of overworked staff and aging assets has created an overwhelmed organization that suffers from a lack of training and supervision and leadership priorities that emphasize meeting capital project demands above passenger operations, preventive maintenance, and safety. A one-time fix of $200 million can’t fix all of that.

Since Baker isn’t seeking reelection, it will be up to the next governor to come up with a plan that keeps the current system safe while looking into the future. Maybe the first thing that should happen is to get all the transportation dreamers and schemers into one room and have them come up with a list of the top five things they would like to see done. Finishing the Green Line extension and getting the delayed Red Line trains finished would surely make that list. But there are other projects that perhaps could be put on hold for a year, just to give the T a chance to get back on track. Meanwhile, a new governor will take office in January and likely bring in their own transportation secretary and MBTA general manager.

While this FTA report is thorough, there’s really nothing shocking about its conclusions. What has been predicted for decades has come to pass. Under-investment and taking money from one budget and putting it into another has helped to create a public transit mess. So now the question is, what will the MBTA do about it? Will it be more of the same, or will new state leadership figure out a way to keep the system in good repair, while building for the future? The future health of the Greater Boston economy depends on the answer.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.