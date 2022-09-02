5 EMass boys’ cross-country runners to watch this fall

Last year’s Division 1 champion and the reigning Division 2 Runner of the year should be at the lead of the pack as the 2022 cross-country season begins.

Sam Burgess, Framingham — Last season’s Division 1 Runner of the Year is on the hunt for a sub-15-minute 5K after winning the 2021 D1 state championship in 15:07.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior has three All-Scholastic nods in three seasons; a fourth is certainly within reach as he leads the Eagles.