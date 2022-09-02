5 EMass boys’ cross-country runners to watch this fall

Last year’s Division 1 champion and the reigning Division 2 Runner of the year should be at the lead of the pack as the 2022 cross-country season begins.
Sam Burgess, Framingham — Last season’s Division 1 Runner of the Year is on the hunt for a sub-15-minute 5K after winning the 2021 D1 state championship in 15:07.
Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior has three All-Scholastic nods in three seasons; a fourth is certainly within reach as he leads the Eagles.
David Manfredi, Weymouth — The senior finished sixth at D1 All-States (15:35.9) last fall to highlight his All-Scholastic season.
Rithikh Prakash, Burlington — The reigning Division 2 Runner of the Year came home third at the D2 All-State meet last fall, in 15:56.8.
Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial — The senior is coming off of a Globe All-Scholastic campaign that included a fifth-place finish in the D1 All-State meet (15:33).