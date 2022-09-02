fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

5 EMass boys’ cross-country runners to watch this fall

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated September 2, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Sam Burgess was the first to cross the finish line at the Division 1 All-State meet last year, and he'll look to repeat for Framingham.ETHAN FULLER

Last year’s Division 1 champion and the reigning Division 2 Runner of the year should be at the lead of the pack as the 2022 cross-country season begins.

Sam Burgess, Framingham — Last season’s Division 1 Runner of the Year is on the hunt for a sub-15-minute 5K after winning the 2021 D1 state championship in 15:07.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior has three All-Scholastic nods in three seasons; a fourth is certainly within reach as he leads the Eagles.

David Manfredi, Weymouth — The senior finished sixth at D1 All-States (15:35.9) last fall to highlight his All-Scholastic season.

Advertisement

Rithikh Prakash, Burlington — The reigning Division 2 Runner of the Year came home third at the D2 All-State meet last fall, in 15:56.8.

Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial — The senior is coming off of a Globe All-Scholastic campaign that included a fifth-place finish in the D1 All-State meet (15:33).

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video