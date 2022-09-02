Five story lines to follow as Boston College football opens the season

Oddsmakers slot the Eagles at 6.5 wins for the season, and members of the media picked them to finish sixth in the Atlantic Division of the ACC. Reaching eight wins for the first time since 2009 is a realistic goal, and they have the potential to emerge as dark-horse contenders in the conference.

Boston College is set to host Rutgers Saturday at noon at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles, who have won 11 straight in the series and lead it, 20-6-1 overall, are favored by 6½ points.

Year 3 of the Jeff Hafley Era is about to get under way, and there’s a chance it could be a momentous football season in Chestnut Hill.

Advertisement

BC returns quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, running back Pat Garwo, a deep secondary, and an improved linebacking corps. The offensive line, defensive line, and overall depth could be X-factors.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Here are five story lines to follow as the season begins.

1. They’ll be tested early.

The Eagles are 6-0 in September under Hafley. They beat Duke and Texas State in 2020 and cruised past Colgate, UMass, and Temple last fall before outlasting Missouri in an overtime thriller in Week 4.

Their September schedule could be tougher this season, starting with Saturday’s game against a Big Ten foe.

“The playbook is open,” Hafley said. “This isn’t go out and save anything. This is go out and try to beat a really good opponent. We will run whatever we have to do to win the game.”

Early matchups at Virginia Tech and Florida State also will give a glimpse into how this team could fare long-term. The Eagles should easily win at home against Maine, but every other game could go either way.

After that, a grueling three-game stretch against Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest awaits.

Advertisement

2. They have plenty of offensive firepower.

BC is the only ACC team to return a quarterback with 3,000 passing yards, a running back with 1,000 rushing yards, and a wide receiver with 1,000 receiving yards.

Jurkovec, Flowers, and Garwo form one of the more dangerous trios in the conference and are poised to take another leap. After missing half of last season with a hand injury, Jurkovec is healthy and feeling like himself again.

With Jaelen Gill and Jaden Williams contributing at wide receiver, and Notre Dame transfer George Takacs in the mix at tight end, the Eagles have a chance to flourish in first-year offensive coordinator John McNulty’s system.

“I feel like we’re going to do a lot of big things,” Flowers said.

3. The offensive line features promising local talent.

The projected offensive line is Norwell’s Ozzy Trapilo (LT), Acton’s Finn Dirstine (LG), Norwell’s Drew Kendall (C), Kevin Cline (RG), and Jack Conley (RT).

It’s a relatively young and inexperienced unit, particularly with standout guard Christian Mahogany (ACL) sidelined, but one brimming with potential. Kendall, Trapilo, and Dirstine are among the better players to come from Massachusetts in the last 5-10 years, and they all have a prime opportunity in front of them.

Lexington native and Boston University graduate Dave DeGuglielmo, who spent time on the Patriots staff in the 2010s, will coach the line. Hafley acknowledged it may not “look perfect” right away, but he sees significant progress already and expects the trend to continue.

Advertisement

4. Their defense has improved significantly.

The Eagles allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the country last season (173.5) and had the No. 31 scoring defense at 22.2 points per game.

They ranked 125th in total defense in 2019, but in two years under Hafley, they improved 97 spots to 28th in 2021 — the second-biggest jump in the country.

With Josh DeBerry (DB), Jalen Cheek (CB), CJ Burton (CB), Jaiden Woodbey (SS), Jason Maitre (FS), and Elijah Jones (CB), among others, in the equation, they feel poised to continue that momentum.

“We’ve got a different edge about us,” said Maitre, a former Everett star.

Vinny DePalma, Kam Arnold, Bryce Steele, and Jaylen Blackwell lead the way at linebacker, and Marcus Valdez (LE), Chibueze Onwuka (NT), Cam Horsley (DT), Shitta Sillah (RE), and Donovan Ezeiruaku (RE) will contribute on the defensive line.

5. They hope this will be a pivotal season.

BC finished 6-6 last season, 6-5 the year before that, and is 56-56 since 2013.

The Eagles haven’t beaten an Associated Press-ranked opponent since 2014 and haven’t been ranked themselves since 2018 — their only time since 2008.

They’re 0-7 against ranked opponents under Hafley but will have opportunities to take one down this season. Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Notre Dame could all be in the top 25 when they go head to head with BC.

Advertisement

Expectations aren’t high on the outside, but the Eagles don’t mind. DeBerry wasn’t surprised when he saw they were picked sixth in the preseason poll.

He believes this team has a chance to change the culture for years to come.

“We know we’re better than that,” DeBerry said. “It’s all about showing the country what we have. Not as much talk, but showing them what we’re really about.”

The schedule

Sept. 3, vs. Rutgers, noon

Sept. 10, at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sept. 17, vs. Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, at Florida State, TBA

Oct. 1, vs. Louisville, TBA

Oct. 8, vs. Clemson, TBA

Oct. 15 Bye week

Oct. 22, at Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 29, at UConn, noon

Nov. 4, vs. Duke, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12, at North Carolina State, TBA

Nov. 19, at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 26, vs. Syracuse, TBA

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.