Burlington boys hope their ascent to the top peaks this fall

The Red Devils spent Thursday afternoon running up and down Sunset Drive in 30-to-60-second spurts before heading into the school for a lift session. Even as their legs and lungs strained, the runners radiated energy as they prepare to chase a Division 2 championship. Coach Matt Carr is excited to see how they used the summer to train.

“I think that’s what gets us strong for meets at Wrentham (Developmental Center) and stuff,” said senior Rithikh Prakash . “Working on this [hill], it just really helps.”

The home course for the Burlington cross-county teams includes one massive hill on Sunset Drive just beyond the high school. For the 25 members of the boys’ squad, the road to a successful season begins by conquering that hill.

“I sort of have the belief that cross-country is the perfect example to demonstrate your own motivation,” he said. “All you have to do is go out and run during the summer. You don’t need to be a part of a camp; I don’t need to be demanding of you. If you want to do the work, you’ll do the work.”

Burlington finished second at the All-State meet last season behind Middlesex League rival Wakefield. But the Red Devils have their top three runners — Prakash, Eric Sekyaya and Patrick Gray — back for their senior seasons, making them a frontrunner to swipe the crown.

Leading the pack is Prakash, the Globe’s 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year. Prakash battled a stress fracture in his shin during the indoor season and minor flare-ups during the summer, but is now healthy. He spent hours aqua-jogging in the pool at the Reading YMCA to keep himself engaged while managing the injury.

“It’s really just mental, because going to the pool every day, mostly by yourself . . . it’s really annoying, especially when you can’t play music at the YMCA,” Prakash said. “But [I was] just trying to stay dedicated, remember what the goal is [and] work on that.”

Prakash placed third at the Division 2 state championships last fall (15:56.8 5K) and Sekyaya was fifth (16:02.7). The two share a friendly rivalry that involves pursuing another goal: Burlington’s 5K home course record.

Sekyaya briefly held the junior record last year before Prakash stole it a week later with a 15:39. The overall record is held by Prakash’s older brother, Rishabh Prakash, at 15:31. Neither runner believes that record will last long.

“We were already right there as juniors, and we just got that much better over the summer and in our training now, so I would say it’s [by] the first home meet,” Sekyaya said.

The Red Devils have added fire for Wakefield, which they beat in the Division 2B state qualifier before faltering at All-States. Both teams should be among the favorites again this season.

“Especially now, given that we’re all returning, it’s like we have some unfinished business and we want to get things done,” Sekyaya said.

Carr believes his runners have the physical gifts to reach their individual and team goals. He says that mastering the mentality of competitive cross-country is the real challenge, but it’s one that has fascinated him since he first started running in 1984.

“Certainly in this sport, the biggest barrier isn’t physiological — it’s psychological,” Carr said. “I told my body and brain to do something and it wouldn’t do it. And that hooked me.”

▪ The road to a Division 1 championship once again travels through St. John’s Prep. The Eagles have won the last two state titles (2019 and 2021), and return six of their top eight.

Nathan Lopez has spearheaded that success. Now a senior, the three-time Globe All-Scholastic hopes to find one more gear as he competes with the state’s best.

“He’s very highly motivated,” coach John Boyle said.

Lopez has formed a competitive rivalry with several of the state’s best, such as Sam Burgess (Framingham) and Aidan Ross (Uxbridge). Boyle says there’s no animosity between the elite runners, and that social media has helped them form a healthy friendship.

“One of the nice things about our sport is: Those kids compete against each other fiercely, but they’re also good friends,” he said. “They know each other not just through competition— sometimes they’ll get together for training runs together. They’re Instagramming with each other, they know each other’s level of fitness [and] they know what they’re getting ready for. So it’s serious competition, but there’s camaraderie too among distance runners.”

▪ Oliver Ames graduated its top runner in All-Scholastic Owen McMorrow, but the Tigers return most of their supporting cast and are poised to make noise again in the Division 1 title race. Leading this year’s pack is senior Ryan Sarney, who won the 2-mile event at the MIAA Division 3 championships last spring in 9:26.3.

“Ryan is looking really really strong right now. He’s coming off a great track season... he definitely looks really fit right now,” coach Kyle Sousa said.

Sarney has senior Aidan Dupill and junior Brendan Thomas backing him up. After finishing fourth at D1 All-States in 2021, Oliver Ames is poised to contend again, though Sousa won’t look too far ahead yet.

“Right now, it’s all kind of in house. We don’t really worry too much about how we stack up this early in the season,” he said.

Boys’ teams to watch

Burlington — Prakash and Sekaya were both top five finishers at last year’s Division 2 All-State meet and make the Red Devils a frontrunner for this year’s crown.

Lowell — Scott Ouellet is one of the most renowned coaches in the region; his established program is always a threat out of the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Newton North — The Tigers get several runners back from a 2021 season in which they finished seventh at D1 All-States. They should battle with Brookline and Natick for the top spot in the Bay State Conference.

Oliver Ames — Sarney, Dupill and Thomas form a strong trio for a squad that finished fourth at D1 All-States in 2021.

St. John’s Prep — With six of their top eight runners returning including Lopez, a three-time All-Scholastic, the Eagles will be tough to knock off their perch as Division 1 champions.