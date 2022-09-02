Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with torn ACL

Gallinari was initially diagnosed with a torn meniscus , which would require a shorter recovery time, and doctors in Italy determined his ACL appeared stable. But further examinations after Gallinari returned to Boston revealed the ACL tear.

Gallinari suffered the non-contact injury when he took a bad step during the fourth quarter of Italy’s 91-84 win over Georgia in a FIBA World Cup qualifier last Saturday. He was helped off the court and quickly ruled out of this month’s EuroBasket tournament.

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee and will be sidelined indefinitely.

A league source that the team is still working to determine a likely recovery time for Gallinari, but ACL tears typically sideline players for 8-12 months. Gallinari, 34, tore the ACL in the same knee in 2013.

In July, the Celtics signed the forward to a two-year, $13.3 million deal and they were expecting him to provide some scoring pop off the bench. Last year he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds and the 6-10 forward presents challenges for defenses with his ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting.

Now, Boston’s bench depth will take a significant hit. Forward Grant Williams, who emerged as a dependable defender and 3-point shooter, will likely have his role increased next year. And the Celtics, who still have two open roster spots, will likely make further tweaks to account for Gallinari’s absence.

The Celtics will have the option of applying for a disabled player exception to replace Gallinari. If approved, Boston would be able to sign a player to a one-year deal worth approximately $3.2 million.

The Celtics are scheduled to open training camp on Sept. 27 and they will open the regular season against the 76ers on Oct. 18.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.