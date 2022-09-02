Game 133: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Maybe the Red Sox won’t just go through the motions for the final month of the season.
A trip to the postseason is not happening, but Thursday night’s 9-8 win over Texas, in which they rallied from an 8-3 deficit, at least showed the Red Sox haven’t packed it in.
The Red Sox will look to keep it going Friday night against a Rangers team that has lost five in a row.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound. Here is a preview.
Lineups
RANGERS (58-72): TBA
Pitching: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-8, 8.84 ERA)
RED SOX (64-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40 ERA)
Advertisement
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rangers vs. Pivetta: Kole Calhoun 2-3, Charlie Culberson 1-2, Adolis García 0-3, Jonah Heim 0-3, Nathaniel Lowe 1-3, Brad Miller 0-3, Corey Seager 1-7, Marcus Semien 4-16, Nick Solak 0-2
Red Sox vs. Keuchel: Christian Arroyo 1-5, Xander Bogaerts 5-16, Bobby Dalbec 2-4, Rafael Devers 6-7, Kiké Hernández 2-7, J.D. Martinez 4-17, Tommy Pham 2-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 3-8, Trevor Story 2-5, Alex Verdugo 2-7
Stat of the day: The Red Sox own a 22-8 record against AL West opponents, the best record of any AL team against the division this season.
Notes: Arroyo is batting .363 with 13 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits, and 12 RBI in 26 games since being reinstated from the injured list on July 30. … Pivetta is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two against Texas. He held the Rangers to three hits and one run over seven innings in a May 13 win. … Keuchel is 0-5 with an 11.70 ERA in his past seven major league starts, for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas. He is 2-2, with an 8.27 ERA in seven appearances, six starts against the Red Sox.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.