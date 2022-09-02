High school football is almost here. The issue? There aren’t enough helmets.

After years of declining participation, followed by a sharp drop in numbers during the early stages of the pandemic, football programs have been seeing a dramatic rise in turnout.

Athletes on the freshman team are practicing with off-color helmets and other mismatched gear due to a nationwide shortage of football equipment.

Now, equipment companies like Riddell and Schutt are trying to keep up with increased demand while dealing with pervasive supply-chain issues.

On July 28, Riddell issued a statement to address the shortage and announce the company won’t be able to take on any more orders.

“Riddell has worked diligently to both meet the increased marketplace demand and prioritize existing customers’ needs,” the statement read. The company said it will ship 10 percent more total helmet units, including 20 percent more youth helmet units compared to the numbers seen in 2019.

“Most new helmets and shoulder pads in our backlog will ship by the end of August, with the remainder following shortly after in September.”

Athletic directors who requested inventory in the spring or early summer have been forced to get creative while waiting on those backlogged orders. Attleboro athletic director Mark Houle said he expected about 110 kids to try out for football this August, but that turned out to be too low.

“I think it was the amount of bounce back that we weren’t necessarily prepared for,” said Houle. “We thought 110 was a good number, but we got over 130, which is great for Attleboro football.

“So we’ve been working with other athletic directors and connections to find the right size helmets, regardless of color, to fit the kids safely.”

Attleboro has scrounged around for helmets, leading to mismatched colors during freshman practice. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Coaches and athletic directors are working together to get all their non-varsity players fitted in time for game action this month. Even Dual County League rivals Wayland and Lincoln-Sudbury have been willing to swap or share surplus helmets so each player has the right size.

Wayland coach Scott Parseghian secured about 20 helmets from Nichols College — where his son, Dante, plays defensive line — and another dozen from the Wayland youth program. Once his freshman team was fully outfitted, he shared 10 helmets with L-S, which is also short on equipment.

“Helping each other out is the priority,” said Parseghian. “It’s all about kids playing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a rival, everyone’s just trying to get creative and work together to figure out this problem.”

For those programs in dire straits, helmets may still be available via third-party suppliers online, but massive demand has led to price gouging.

A Riddell Speedflex helmet might go for $400 to $500 retail, but new Attleboro coach Jim Winters said his staff paid closer to $900 online for a couple helmets.

And the shortage doesn’t just pertain to helmets. There are all sorts of helmet components (chinstraps, buckles) that need to be replaced between seasons, in addition to nationwide shortages of shoulder and knee pads.

“We have helmets we haven’t gotten back to working order and we have limited shoulder pads, so we’ve had to borrow from other programs and delve into the reserves,” said Franklin coach Eian Bain, who led his program to the Division 1 state semifinals last fall after securing its first Hockomock League title since 2009.

“It’s been stressful, but everybody’s going through it, and I think we’d all agree it’s a good problem to have.”

Yet some non-varsity scrimmages have already been cancelled, and the problem doesn’t seem like it will be fully resolved when the season kicks off, which might force some programs to cut the size of their freshman programs.

Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate and his staff have been fixing helmets in a makeshift fashion with parts from Ace Hardware since they’re still waiting on a helmet repair kit they ordered in 2020.

Despite all their efforts, Audate said his program can only produce 23 working helmets for the freshmen team, and that he has to keep three of those in reserve to prepare for when some inevitably break down. Unless another program is able to help the Lancers, only 20 freshmen will be able to make the roster and see some action with the JV squad this year.

“We’re really stuck in a bind,” said Audate. “We’ll double check with our supplier to make sure nothing is coming. But it’s unfortunate, there’s nothing we can do.”

The freshmen season was also in jeopardy at nearby North Andover, when second-year athletic director Steven Nugent sent out an email to other schools asking for helmets. The Scarlet Knights are still waiting on an order for 24 helmets that was placed in March, and need at least 15 helmets to field a team. Nugent said he got a call back from two schools that were able to loan them 23 helmets.

While he dealt with plenty of hurdles during the 2021-22 school year, this challenge nearly left Nugent despondent.

“We had transportation issues in the fall along with some COVID protocols,” said Nugent. “I’ll take that all day long versus having to face a family to tell them their kid can’t play because we don’t have enough helmets. This is probably the most critical problem I’ve had to deal with in my early tenure.

“I don’t know that anybody has the budget to stay in front of this thing so far. I’ll try to figure out how we can keep this from happening in the future. Maybe we’ll order 48 helmets next year”