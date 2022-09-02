His background as a quarterback helps Jakobi Meyers connect with Mac Jones

“That’s probably one of the most important things,” said Meyers, who was a signal-caller in high school and briefly at North Carolina State before being converted to receiver. “I understand where he wants me to be; he doesn’t always have to point the finger or scream out what he needs.

Meyers believes his background as a quarterback is one of the main reasons the two built a quick rapport in Jones’s rookie season.

FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers has been in the same spots Mac Jones has been in, and that’s one of the big reasons the receiver knows where his quarterback wants him to be.

“I get it. I know what it’s like being behind a D-line, people chasing you, just trying to get the ball out of your hands. So, just trying to make sure I used what I’ve learned to help him and be there when he needs me.”

Meyers was right where Jones needed him more often than not last season, when he was one of the QB’s go-to guys, leading the Patriots with 83 catches for 866 yards. In addition, Meyers had 19 first-down conversions on third down. He appreciates the bond.

“It takes a lot of trust to get there,” said Meyers. “The fact that he looks to me in certain situations — I guess I must be doing some things right.

“That can change quickly; that’s the NFL, things change fast. So it’s something where I’ve got to go out there and keep proving [myself] over and over again. It doesn’t matter what I did last year, I’ve got to go out and win again on third down this year.”

Meyers has been impressed with Jones’s leadership leap in Year 2.

“Last year we had other guys to compete with,” said Meyers, alluding to the QB competition Jones won over Cam Newton last summer. “We know he’s the guy now. Like I said, new offense, but at the end of the day, we all know we’re trying to get on his page.

“He’s definitely taking authority. His leadership has been crazy this year. He’s always in the building. He knows what he wants. It’s been helpful for us. So we’re trying to make sure we’re there for him.”

Much has been made about New England’s new streamlined offense, which is being installed to get the ball in the playmakers’ hands quicker. Meyers acknowledged earlier in camp that he struggled some to find his role in the new scheme but he now feels comfortable.

“It’s completely different now,” he said. “I’ve been in it, made my mistakes, and learned from them. Now I feel like I’m on the right page. I understand what the coaches are thinking and I understand what Mac is thinking.”

Meyers’s thoughts are similar to those expressed by Jones, who also believes the offense has corrected a lot of the problems and inconsistencies that were evident in camp practices and during the starters’ seven preseason-game series. Now, according to the QB, it’s about perfecting what they’ve learned with crisp reps in practice.

“I think we’ve ironed out a lot of things, and it’s good that they’re happening now,” Jones said. “I feel confident in what we’re doing. We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes, and that’s just play by play.

“Obviously during practice, same thing, play by play, go out there and execute it, and once you turn on the game film and you look back and there’s 45-50 good plays, then hopefully you come out on top.

“But that’s more about executing it and doing your job individually. If we all do that, 11 guys do it close to right every play, then you’ll have a good play.”

The Patriots converted nearly $8 million of tight end Jonnu Smith’s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $5.3 million in much-needed salary-cap space, according to a league source … The players have Saturday and Sunday off and will return Monday. They will travel to South Florida Tuesday and practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to get acclimated to the tropical heat and humidity that surely await for the Sept. 11 opener against the Dolphins.

