Matthew Wolff gets LIV rocking with tour’s first ace to share LIV Golf Invitational Boston lead

But the 23-year-old gave the nascent tour one of its most exciting moments when aced the second hole at The International in the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston on Friday.

Whether Matthew Wolff goes down as one or the other will depend largely on how much of a foothold the upstart LIV Golf tour can take on the sport’s landscape.

Wolff left the PGA Tour in June to join LIV and he brought a following with him. When he ripped his tee shot on No. 2, fans let out affectionate howls, with no idea how well the ball was struck.

It became clear once the ball was in flight. Wolff’s shot made a beeline for the flag, bounced twice, then found the cup.

The howls turned to roars. Wolff pumped his fists and high-fived anyone within arm’s reach. The first ace in LIV history was his. Wolff’s caddie Nick Heinen let him know it was the first.

Wolff gathered himself and said, “It’s not the last.”

On a tour so new, the opportunities for firsts come with every swing. The moment gave Wolff juice that carried him to the top of the leaderboard with a 7-under-par 63. But he walked away believing it was just the start and not the summit.

“Being the first one to do anything is always special,” Wolff said. “But I know for a fact I’m not going to be the last. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled but I’d rather be holding that trophy at the end of the week.”

Wolff has been knocking at the door of his first LIV win since he debuted in Portland in June. He finished eighth at 3 under, then followed with a second-place finish last month in Bedminster, N.J.

Wolff’s hole-in-one washed away a shaky start. He opened the day par, bogey, birdie on Nos. 16, 17, and 18, then composed himself with a par on No. 1. But after the ace, he rattled off five more birdies and an eagle, making bogeys on 11 and 14 easily forgettable.

“It really helped to put a good round together and keep that momentum going, but I just tried to do my part for myself and for my team to post a good number and that’s what I did. So I think having an ace would be cool, but I think winning one of the first events would be cooler.”

Wolff went into the clubhouse tied with Talor Gooch for the lead after the first round.

Gooch acknowledged he didn’t see himself on the LIV tour this long. His original plan was to play one event, but when the PGA suspended all players who defected, the decision was made for him.

He’s found success regardless of the circumstances with top-10 finishes in all three events, and that didn’t change in Bolton.

Starting on No. 2, he birdied four of the first five holes and eight total (along with a bogey on 14).

“When you get it going that early, you start thinking, ‘All right, let’s put the foot on the gas and go,’ ” Gooch said.

Joaquin Niemann, who was grouped with Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau, interjected, “You could shoot 54!”

Gooch laughed and said, “I wish I could have, golly. I wouldn’t be here right now if I did.”

Wolf and Gooch helped give their respective teams cozy Day 1 leads. Wolff’s HyFlyers, captained by Phil Mickelson, sat atop the team competition at 11 under. Gooch’s Aces, led by Dustin Johnson, were right behind them at 10 under.

Gooch said that along with his expectations whenever he steps on the course, there’s added motivation that comes with setting a bar for the quality of golf on a new tour.

“I was talking with [Johnson] on the range before the round, and he goes, ‘I’m more motivated now than I’ve been the last 10 years,’ ” Gooch said. “I keep saying when there’s only 48 guys, it’s going to expose the guys that don’t play well and you don’t want to be the guy that doesn’t play well, especially for your teammates.

“I think iron sharpens iron, and when your team is good, bad or anything in between, you don’t want to be the guy bringing up from behind. That’s what’s so cool about the team aspect, I think, is each round you want your score to count and you don’t want to be the guy that has gone two, three rounds like, ‘Hey, I haven’t contributed.’ ”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.