Nick Pivetta leaves Red Sox game after taking comebacker off left leg

Nick Pivetta, the one Red Sox starting pitcher not to deal with major injury trouble this season, exited his Friday start against the Texas Rangers after taking a comebacker off the left leg in the top of the third inning.

With the game tied, 1-1, and two outs, Leody Taveras hit a grounder back at Pivetta. The righthander recorded the out but hobbled off the field, and reliever Tyler Danish came out to pitch the fourth.