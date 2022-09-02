fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Nick Pivetta leaves Red Sox game after taking comebacker off left leg

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 2, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta's Friday start was finished after taking a hot shot off the left leg in the third inning, though he did record the out on the play.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Nick Pivetta, the one Red Sox starting pitcher not to deal with major injury trouble this season, exited his Friday start against the Texas Rangers after taking a comebacker off the left leg in the top of the third inning.

With the game tied, 1-1, and two outs, Leody Taveras hit a grounder back at Pivetta. The righthander recorded the out but hobbled off the field, and reliever Tyler Danish came out to pitch the fourth.

The Red Sox announced the injury as a left calf contusion.

Friday was Pivetta’s 28th start of the season, eight more than Rich Hill for tops on the team. He is 9-10 with a 4.37 ERA, and the Sox had lost five of his prior six starts.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

