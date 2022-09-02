Connor Wong’s loud first home run puts exclamation point on Red Sox’ convincing win over Texas Rangers

Instead, his nine homers and .368 batting average that spanned his last 16 games at Triple A Worcester had more to do with seeing the ball. Zeroing in on it in ways that he hadn’t before.

Little to do with a swing tweak or the angle of his bat at the point of contact.

Connor Wong’s awakening at the plate in August had little to do with a mechanical adjustment.

In the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, In a game that was already well out of reach favoring the Sox, the 26-year-old catcher saw his first homer sail over the Green Monster. It was a two-run shot, stamping what would be a 9-1 Sox win over the Rangers.

The Red Sox hadn’t had a game like this in a while.

A game that was highlighted by control. A contest where the offense and pitching were equally dominant. A matchup that involved smothering an opponent, winning in convincing fashion.

If there was a starter the Red Sox could handle easily, it was Dallas Keuchel. The lefthander is far removed from his Cy Young days with the Astros, allowing a beefy 55 runs in 56 innings for three teams this year: the White Sox, Diamondbacks, and now Rangers.

The Sox opened up a quick 1-0 lead in the first when Xander Bogaerts banged an RBI double that short-hopped the wall in right-center field.

Nick Pivetta — who left the game after the top half of the third with a left shin contusion — allowed a run on a Corey Seager RBI single in the third, but after that it was all Boston.

Rafael Devers delivered single with one out in the fourth. J.D. Martinez negotiated a walk, bringing Kiké Hernández to the plate after Trevor Story struck out. Hernández delivered an RBI double down the left field line. A batter later, Christian Arroyo delivered a two-run single on a blooper that fell into shallow center field.

It was a ball that looked catchable, but Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras broke back on the play before realizing the ball wasn’t hit that hard. Tavares crashed in but couldn’t come up with the catch. He then tried to barehand the ball, but mishandled it, allowing Arroyo to get to second and Hernández to score without a throw.

The Sox put together another three-run inning with two outs in the fifth.

The Sox’ 7-1 lead, in part, was made possible by its bullpen. After Pivetta exited the contest, Tyler Danish took over, navigating a scoreless frame. Matt Strahm blanked the Rangers for two innings that included two strikeouts. Ryan Brasier submitted a scoreless seventh, Kaleb Ort didn’t allow a run in the eighth and Eduard Bazardo finished off six innings of shutout relief from the bullpen in the ninth.

Connor Wong hit his first career homer in the seventh, a two-run shot over the Green Monster, making it 9-1.

