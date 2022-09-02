Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, as the reliever is likely headed for back surgery

Tanner Houck will miss the remainder of the season and will likely undergo back surgery, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday afternoon prior to the second night of a four-game set against the Rangers.

As of Friday afternoon, the Red Sox were still gathering information from doctors, even though Cora sounded firm in stating that surgery was the probable outcome for the Sox closer.

“We just want to make sure we go over the whole thing,” Cora said, “and make sure this is the route that is the most beneficial for him. We’ll probably make a decision later on.”