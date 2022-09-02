Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, as the reliever is likely headed for back surgery

Tanner Houck will miss the remainder of the season and will likely undergo back surgery, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday afternoon prior to the second night of a four-game set against the Rangers.
As of Friday afternoon, the Red Sox were still gathering information from doctors, even though Cora sounded firm in stating that surgery was the probable outcome for the Sox closer.
“We just want to make sure we go over the whole thing,” Cora said, “and make sure this is the route that is the most beneficial for him. We’ll probably make a decision later on.”
The Sox placed Houck on the injured list Aug. 9, retroactive to Aug. 6. He last pitched in a game Aug. 2 against the Astros. The Red Sox expected Houck’s injured-list stint to be a short one, requiring just the minimum number of days (15). Houck began ramping up his activity and even threw a bullpen last week before the team decided to shut him down from baseball activities.
Houck was 5-4 with 8 saves, a 3.15 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 60 innings, including four starts, this season.
