Serena falls to Ajla Tomljanović in third round

She tried. My goodness, she tried. But in the end, her age, the passage of time, the rigors of tennis, the vagaries of fate — they all fought back too. And they would win, ending a dream that lasted longer than anyone might have thought, but finished sooner than everyone wanted.

NEW YORK — The crowd fought. Serena Williams fought. Together, doing everything they could to make this night last one minute, one stroke, one point longer. Cheering from above, willing their hero to score. Slugging down below, her body near the point of exhaustion, but fighting anyway.

Serena Williams’s stirring run through the first two rounds of the US Open ended Friday night, the power and poise of Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia ultimately too much for the 40-year-old American, who dropped a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 decision in the tournament’s third round, ending what is widely expected to be her final appearance in Grand Slam singles play.

Through her tears, Williams thanked her parents, thanked her sister Venus, and thanked the fans for taking her on “the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life.”

If this is indeed it, and Williams’s evolution out of the competitive portion of her professional life has officially begun, this was a fitting farewell, one that exceeded expectations on every imaginable level. Even in defeat, she played fantastic tennis. She turned this place into her own backyard playground, turned all eyes to a tennis match in a stadium that stands in the shadow of the Mets’ major league ballpark, turned a ticket market upside down with fans in a frenzy to get their hands on the hottest event in town, turned a tennis tournament into a nightly rock concert with her as the star.

Maybe, in the end, all of that will make it easier for her to say goodbye, knowing she exited playing the same brand of tennis that has always defined her, from the back-to-back 113-mile-per-hour serves she somehow aced early in the third set to the gut-check tiebreak she somehow pulled out at the end of the second to keep the night going.

Or maybe, this will make it that much harder, knowing she walks into the future with a game still good enough to compete with the best, an upset of the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit here in New York and a slugfest with the hard-hitting Tomljanovic a credit to how much she got her game in shape in a mere matter of months. Tomljanovic is unseeded, but that’s largely because any points she would have earned at Wimbledon, where she reached the quarterfinals, were not accrued as the tournament field excluded Russian and Belarusian players.

Williams most definitely still has game, covering the court Friday from the first toss of her serve to the final forehand into the net, a span that lasted almost three hours.

And she obviously still has drawing power, her announcement in the weeks leading up to the tournament that this would likely be her final Grand Slam changing the entire dynamic of the event, spawning video tributes on opening night, lengthy introductions complete with more video tributes for each match, a sold out stadium for her singles matches and doubles match, too, which she played alongside her sister Venus.

She proved herself up to the task, shimmering her way into her hearts once again.

The raucous pro-Serena crowd was once again studded with stars and brimming with hope, gold balloons spelling out G-O-A-T in one end of the court, a husband (Alexis Ohanian) wearing a T-shirt with their daughter Olympia’s face emblazoned on the front cheering wildly at the other end, the unified emotions of everyone in between pulling for one more night of magic from the Queen of tennis.

Ultimately, Williams didn’t have enough left in the tank to outlast Tomljanovic.

Back and forth the players went, trading powerful groundstrokes, waging endless rallies, pushing each other to limits befitting the sporting world spotlight they occupied. There was Williams, breaking Tomljanovic’s serve to take a 5-3 lead in the opening set, bringing the crowd to its deafening feet as she grabbed her racket to serve it out.

But Tomljanovic had other ideas, and when a 30-30 point hit the net cord and fell back into Serena’s court, it was the Australian’s turn to break back, the first of three straight games she would win. But then, but then, the roar of Williams returned, and somehow, some way, she dug deep into that patented well of determination she’s been tapping into for a lifetime. She raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, breaking Tomljanovic the second time at love, gaining steam and seemingly speeding toward a win-it-all third set.

She would get there, but not without a fight, with Tomljanovic eventually turning a 5-2 deficit into a 6-6 tiebreak. With the crowd going wild, hushed only when the chair umpire all but begged them to discontinue their Se-Re-Na chants, Williams won the set, giving the crowd one more chapter of hope, one more chance to dream.

Really, this week has been nothing short of amazing, a most unexpected opportunity to relive the wonders of Williams’s career in real time, to reflect not only on what she has accomplished on the court, but the influence she has had on the game. It’s evident in everything she does.

Start with her voice. More than once Friday night, Williams would punctuate a crucial shot with a guttural roar, the sound rising through the New York night, her own patented way of willing herself to stay in the match. That same noise has been the soundtrack to a career’s worth of winning matches. But it grew so far beyond the court, with Williams giving voice to aspiring female athletes around the globe, first with her presence, but then with her excellence.

“I never thought I would have that impact, ever,” she said this week. “I was just a girl trying to play tennis in a time where I could develop this impact and be a voice. It was just so authentic because I do what I do, and I just do it authentically [as] me. I think people could really relate to that.”

She spoke of impact. With strength in her groundstrokes like nothing the game had seen, you can feel the impact she has on the ball when you’re sitting in the stands. Her serves, routinely topping 100 mph, her overhead slams, often bouncing so hard off the hardcourt they ricochet into the crowd, her leaping volleys, careening so fast in one direction they leave opponents flatfooted the other way.

But even as that occasionally happened to Tomljanovic Friday, the 29-year-old looked at the notion of impact in a different way prior to the match, knowing she was about to be on the wrong side of a vocal and often brutal New York crowd but looking forward to it anyway. Her first career match on Ashe, her first career meeting with Williams (whose 103 wins there going into Friday night’s match are the most all time), represented more than just a match.

“I think she’s changed the sport, tennis, but also what she’s done worldwide for women in sports is incredible,” Tomljanovic said. She’s paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even her longevity. I’m kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She’s made that kind of nonexistent.

“‘Old’ is not even a word in her vocabulary. I’m very grateful to her for that. I don’t think there’s anyone like her, obviously.”

Her power is unparalleled. In her game, and in her influence. Even as she bows out, there is young American Coco Gauff to play on, living her own tennis dream because she saw what was possible in Williams.

Power? Just listen to Gauff at a microphone, her 18-year-old self speaking words wise beyond her years.

“I feel like Serena taught me that,” Gauff said earlier this week. “She never settled for less. I can’t remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less. I think that’s something I took from. As a person, I’m growing into being an adult and learning how to handle things now with the media and tennis and everything, I’m trying to learn to not settle for less.”

The Serena Open is over, but what a run it was.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.