‘This is more of a party.’ Here’s what it was like at the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

The spectacle came right before Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith teed off, with Guns N’ Roses’s “Welcome to the Jungle” blaring from the speakers. Norman snapped pictures with the Frog-X Parachute Team and engaged in friendly banter with fans behind the tee box.

When the duo in the parachute touched down, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman emerged from the harness and pumped his fists in the air as the crowd roared.

BOLTON — As pink smoke emanated from the area in front of the first tee, a parachute cascaded from the afternoon sky, bereft of a single cloud.

LIV CEO Greg Norman arrived by parachute. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The LIV Golf Invitational Boston, which began Friday at The International in Bolton, is a far cry from what golf fans are used to seeing. Prior to the round, the PA announcer said “This is golf, just a little bit louder.”

With electronic dance music and pop hits blaringas players warmed up, the scene felt more like an exhibition than a competitive event with a $25 million purse.

A moderate crowd attended the first round — LIV organizers do not provide crowd estimates — and at one point fans stood three rows deep along the first tee and down the first fairway. The crowd was not as big as those in attendance at recent PGA Tour events at TPC Boston.

“This is more friendly, more up-close,” said Alan Kelly, a Somerville resident. “This is more of a party theme.”

Performers on stilts greeted fans at the gates in front of the warmup area, and a circus performer twirled a massive yo-yo as he interacted with event-goers. The over-the-top theatrics walk a fine line between a fun, energetic experience and high-level golf.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Dan Difelice, a Sudbury resident attending his first professional golf tournament. “I can’t compare it to a PGA [event], but it does seem to be a lot more laidback, more fun. I guess it’s more interesting to watch; I’ve seen golf on television and I just can’t watch it.”

A costumed greeter on stilts welcomed spectators to the fan village at The International. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The laidback atmosphere provided fans with an opportunity to observe players from mere feet away on the putting green and driving range before all 48 golfers teed off at 1:15 p.m. in a shotgun start.

Phil Mickelson spent time signing various items in a designated kids autograph zone, sporting a big smile as he fist-bumped the children lined up to see him.

“It seems like there is no pressure on them, as if they are just here for a good time, they don’t care about winning or losing,” said Davey Coen, a Stoneham resident who attended the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline in June. “That’s just going off everything going off around them. I think everything in the PGA is more professional. I think this is just more of a party. It was not like this in Brookline.”

Food trucks and bars encircled the stage and lounge area, equipped with umbrellas and outdoor furniture. Long-putt competitions, chipping challenges, and neon glow-in-the-dark mini-golf entertained fans while some enjoyed $5 beers. Even after all the groups began playing, hundreds of patrons remained in the entertainment area.

“A lot better atmosphere — there’s music, a lot of people around, a lot more fun,” said Gene Lord, a Denmark, Maine, resident who came to see Mickelson. “Obviously, there’s a lot of golf fans here, but I think it’s something to witness firsthand. It’s the first time that it’s been in this area.”

Away from the golf course, a group of protesters gathered at the Bolton Fair Grounds, where spectators park just over 4 miles away. Organized by the Massachusetts Peace Action, nine protesters stood outside the fan bus area holding signs to bring awareness to the Saudi Arabian government’s role in LIV Golf.

The financial arm of the Saudi government, the Public Investment Fund, funds LIV, which has siphoned players from the PGA Tour. Massachusetts Peace Action also staged a peaceful protest against players on the LIV tour playing in the US Open in June.

For some, the appeal of some of the game’s big names playing on a local course presented too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Fans crowded the area between the practice green and the driving range. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I grew up around here and have actually played this course before,” said Owen Fay, a Lancaster resident. “I’m a big fan of some of the golfers that play on the LIV tour. Definitely very interesting and exciting and so far they’ve put on a good show.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the pros play a course that I’ve played before.”

Andrew Gillis, a native of Lancaster who recently moved to Somerville, worked at The International from 2016-20.

“I have to see something like this at a course where I worked my whole entire childhood,” said Gillis. “This is something really special to me, seeing something like this.

“Being here is crazy right now. Even standing right here, I never thought I’d see this Oaks parking lot turned into something like it is right now.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.