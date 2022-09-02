Myanmar gives more prison time to its best-known convict

The latest sentence brings her total prison term to 20 years, an indication that the junta is not easing its pressure on Suu Kyi despite international condemnation. The guilty verdict comes as the military seeks to erase her influence in the country. Last month, Myanmar’s military-backed Supreme Court announced that it would auction off her residence, where she spent nearly 15 years under house arrest under a previous regime.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader who was detained in a coup last year, was sentenced to three more years in prison with hard labor on Friday, when a court found her guilty of election fraud in a case the army brought against her after her political party won in a landslide in 2020.

Advertisement

The election fraud case stems from a November 2021 charge brought by the junta-controlled Election Commission: Suu Kyi and other senior officials were accused of manipulating voter lists to clinch the 2020 election. Suu Kyi’s political party, the National League for Democracy, crushed the military-backed party in that vote, which independent international observers declared free and fair.

The election commission’s previous members also pushed back against the claim of voter fraud, saying there was no evidence. A day after announcing the coup in February 2021, the army dismissed all the members of the commission and installed their own people. It later announced that the election results had been canceled.

In July, Suu Kyi testified for the first time on the election fraud charge, saying she was not guilty. On Friday, a judge in Naypyitaw, the capital, also sentenced Win Myint, the country’s ousted president, to three years (the maximum term) on the same charge.

The junta, which has long rejected criticisms that the charges against Suu Kyi were politically motivated, has accused her of breaking the law. In the election fraud case, it said it had found nearly 10.5 million instances of irregularities and had identified entries where a person’s national identification number had been repeated — either under the same name or a different one. It also said it found ballots with no national identification number listed at all.

Advertisement

The US-based Carter Center, which had more than 40 observers visiting polling stations on Election Day, said voting had taken place “without major irregularities being reported by mission observers.”

Friday’s sentencing was the fifth verdict meted out against Suu Kyi, 77, who has already stood trial on a series of other charges that include inciting public unrest and breaching COVID-19 protocols. It was the first time she had been sentenced to hard labor, which forces convicts to carry heavy rocks in quarries — a practice international rights groups have denounced. She is appealing the sentence, according to a source familiar with the legal proceedings.

She had already been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison starting in December 2021. She still faces eight more charges relating to corruption and violating the official secrets act. If found guilty on all remaining charges, she could face a maximum imprisonment of 119 years.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, has denied all of the charges against her, while the United Nations and many other international organizations have demanded her freedom.

No one has heard from Suu Kyi since she was detained, except for her lawyers, who are banned from speaking to the media. She is being held in solitary confinement, whereas previous military regimes allowed her remain under house arrest.

Advertisement

Despite the regime’s effort to make her disappear, Suu Kyi is still revered by many in Myanmar. A paper fan that belonged to her sold in an online auction for more than $340,000 last month to help a victim who had been burned by the military in an arson attack. Her son, Kim Aris, auctioned off a piece of art that sold for more than $1 million — money that will go toward helping victims of the military’s brutality.

Myanmar has been wracked by widespread protests since the coup. Thousands of armed resistance fighters are battling the army, carrying out bombings and assassinations that have handicapped the military in some parts of the country. The civil disobedience movement, started by striking doctors, teachers, and railway workers, is still going strong.

Also on Friday, the junta sentenced Vicky Bowman, a former British ambassador, and her Burmese husband, Ko Htein Lin, to one year in prison for breaching immigration laws, according to a prison official.

Since 2013, Bowman has been heading the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, a business ethics advisory group that says its goals include the promotion of human rights through responsible business in Myanmar.

The charge against Bowman has been widely seen as a pretext for cracking down on her for views the government may have considered critical, although her business was operated as a consultancy and did not play a notably vocal role in public affairs.

Advertisement

Responding to reports of the sentencing, Britain’s Foreign Office in London said, “We will continue to support Ms Bowman andher family until their case is resolved.”

The couple were arrested on Aug. 24, the military government announced last week. It said Bowman, who served as the British envoy in 2002-2006, was detained for failing to inform the authorities last year when she and her husband moved from their registered address in Yangon to Kalaw township in Shan state in east-central Myanmar. They were arrested during a trip back to Yangon.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.