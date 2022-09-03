1 dead, 6 injured in Tyngsborough crash, officials say

One person was killed and six others were injured, two critically, following a crash in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The two-vehicle crash on Frost Road was reported about 4 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Pelham Fire Department, which assisted Tyngsborough emergency responders at the scene.
Two people suffered critical injuries and were taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Tyngsborough Police Department. Four others were transported to area hospitals with injuries that authorities believe are non-life-threatening, according to the department.
A section of Frost Road in the area of Lakeview Avenue was closed, and people were asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet by the Tyngsborough Police Department posted at 4:18 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
