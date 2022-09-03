1 dead, 6 injured in Tyngsborough crash, officials say

The two-vehicle crash on Frost Road was reported about 4 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Pelham Fire Department , which assisted Tyngsborough emergency responders at the scene.

One person was killed and six others were injured, two critically, following a crash in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Two people suffered critical injuries and were taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Tyngsborough Police Department. Four others were transported to area hospitals with injuries that authorities believe are non-life-threatening, according to the department.

A section of Frost Road in the area of Lakeview Avenue was closed, and people were asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet by the Tyngsborough Police Department posted at 4:18 p.m.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

