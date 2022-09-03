Authorities rule death of man found stabbed at N.H. pond a homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a 75-year-old man who was found with multiple stab wounds at Nutt Pond in Manchester, N.H., on Friday to be a homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of the pond at about 10:32 a.m., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Saturday. He died at the scene.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Whitmore and determined that he died of multiple stab and incise wounds, the statement said. Whitmore’s death was determined to be a homicide, which the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner defines as “the killing of one person by another.”
Raymond Moore, 40, previously of Forest, Miss., was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder “for recklessly causing Mr. Whitmore’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” the statement said.
Moore, who has no known current address, is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday, the statement said. The time of his arraignment has not yet been determined by the court.
The investigation into Whitmore’s death is ongoing, the statement said. Anyone with information about the incident or. Whitmore’s activities on Friday or the days preceding his death, can report the information to the Manchester Police Detective Division at 603-668-8711.
