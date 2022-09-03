Authorities rule death of man found stabbed at N.H. pond a homicide

Authorities have ruled the death of a 75-year-old man who was found with multiple stab wounds at Nutt Pond in Manchester, N.H., on Friday to be a homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of the pond at about 10:32 a.m., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Saturday. He died at the scene.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Whitmore and determined that he died of multiple stab and incise wounds, the statement said. Whitmore’s death was determined to be a homicide, which the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner defines as “the killing of one person by another.”