Body recovered from harbor on Cape Cod after boater went missing

Divers recovered a boater’s body from beneath his boat in Saquatucket Harbor on Cape Cod after he went missing early Saturday morning, officials said.

The boater, whose name and age were not released, was reported missing about 3:50 a.m. by family and friends, the Harwich Fire Department said in a statement. He was last seen heading to the boat Friday night to prepare for a fishing trip with his family that was set for Saturday morning, the statement said.

An initial search by Harwich police and firefighters indicated the victim had been on the boat and might have fallen overboard, the fire department said.