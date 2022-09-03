Body recovered from harbor on Cape Cod after boater went missing

Divers recovered a boater’s body from beneath his boat in Saquatucket Harbor on Cape Cod after he went missing early Saturday morning, officials said.
The boater, whose name and age were not released, was reported missing about 3:50 a.m. by family and friends, the Harwich Fire Department said in a statement. He was last seen heading to the boat Friday night to prepare for a fishing trip with his family that was set for Saturday morning, the statement said.
An initial search by Harwich police and firefighters indicated the victim had been on the boat and might have fallen overboard, the fire department said.
Advertisement
The Barnstable County dive team was called in to assist in the search. Divers entered the water at 5:40 a.m. and faced low visibility and obstacles as they searched the water, the statement said. The divers found the body underneath the boat about 30 minutes later, the statement said.
The death is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office, Harwich police said in a statement.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.