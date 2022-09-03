Boston man, 25, identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Boston police on Saturday publicly identified a man who died after a shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday as 25-year-old Keondre Roberts, of Boston.
Roberts took himself to Carney Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Boston police said in a statement.
The hospital is about a half mile from the scene near 7 Van Winkle St. where the shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Dorchester shooting was followed a few hours later by the fatal shooting of a man on Dale Street in Roxbury. The shootings brought the number of homicides in Boston to 23 this year, compared to 28 at the same time in 2021, police said Thursday.
The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police. Police asked anyone with information to call the Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or report an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
