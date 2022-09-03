Charles River docks remain a favorite spot for sunset-catching

“I mean, look at it,” Chase said. “It’s a beautiful day, I’m just going to go sit and try to soak up some sunlight.”

As Chase waited for sunset, the dock — one of several just upriver from Community Boating Inc. — filled with locals and tourists, all looking to make the most of a warm weeknight.

On the evening of her 28th birthday, Kendall Chase settled onto one of the Charles River’s smaller docks. She even managed to secure one of its coveted Adirondack chairs.

Even as the days grow shorter and nights cooler, the Charles River’s docks consistently draw groups and individuals looking for a place to spread out, settle down, and take a break from the bustle of downtown.

Abby Konkoly (left) and Zoe Greenwood read on the Charles River docks. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

On a clear August evening, the river rippled with the wakes of sailboats, paddleboards, and tour boats — a lively contrast to the burned out Esplanade behind Chase. At the edge of the dock, one brave visitor dipped their feet into the cool water.

Chase, a rower who’d made her way out East to train for the Olympics, spoke to her brother on a video call, relaying views of MIT sailboats and “people attempting to windsurf” and listening for interesting bits of eavesdropped conversation in the growing crowd. Nothing too juicy tonight, she said with a laugh, “unfortunately.”

For MIT sophomore Lauren Keller, the Gloucester Street Dock — just downstream from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge — was the perfect spot to unwind after landing in Boston earlier in the day.

Kendall Chase sat on a dock chair while she waited for the sun to set. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

She and her father, Matt Keller, flew in from Albuquerque, N.M., to get her moved in before the start of preseason volleyball practice, which demands five or six hours of her day until classes start.

“The weather’s been gorgeous,” Lauren Keller said. “It’s nice having everyone out and about, because in the winter it’s so cold you don’t get to see people.”

Keller said she and her friends often stroll down the riverbanks during the school year, settling on the docks to picnic and paint when they can.

This was her father’s first time on the Esplanade. The pair dangled their feet off the dock and called Lauren’s mother back home, describing how beautiful it was that evening and planning the next night’s North End dinner.

“I was really surprised,” he said. “I didn’t realize you could come sit out here like this.”

A curious goose approached a group of people gathered on one of the Charles River's docks. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

That same night, a group of cyclists gathered at the Fiedler Dock, near where the Charles bends north.

Ankita Tawde, joined by her husband and a mutual friend from college, said the trio bikes a loop around the river every weeknight during the summer. They always stop for the sunset, she said. That night, as the sun set earlier than it had all month, she said they made it “just in time.”

“After the Mass Ave bridge, there is another dock out there. We [are] usually sitting on that dock, but this is the first time we sat here on this one,” Tawde said. “It’s hard to feel [like] I’m going to miss the sunset.”

Tawde said the spot’s proximity to the Hatch Shell was a nice bonus. As the sun went down, Carlos Chávez’s “Sinfonía india” — performed by the Boston Landmark Orchestra and artist-in-residence Fabiola Mendez — floated across the island.

Minutes later, as the sun disappeared and the orchestra changed tunes, they were back on the trail.

The docks often get crowded later into the evening with Bostonians jockeying for space. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.