Lessons from a brutal primary season

Healey’s fait accompli is likely to depress turnout on Tuesday (the day after Labor Day weekend is a truly awful day on which to hold a primary, by the way). And, judging by the masses of undecided voters, it appears to have depressed interest in local races too.

On Tuesday, voters will finally cast ballots after the weirdest, most explosive, and dispiriting state primary season we’ve had around here in some time. And that’s even without a Democratic contest for governor, where Attorney General Maura Healey locked up the nomination — and likely the state’s top job — what seems like an eternity ago.

But for those of us who have been paying attention, the waning days of these heated campaigns have many lessons to offer.

Here are a few of them:

It is possible to feel sympathy for Geoff Diehl. OK, hear me out. Yes, Diehl is a shameless Trump sycophant, a former supporter of the disgraced president who briefly became a critic after the Jan. 6 insurrection, then magically resolved his misgivings and rushed back into the former president’s arms, thereby winning his endorsement in the Republican primary for governor. But now Trump appears to have lost interest in his blue-state fanboy: Diehl sold what is left of his soul, and all he’s getting before Tuesday is a lousy “tele-rally” on Monday night, essentially a conference call where supporters dial in to hear Trump drone on about his own victimhood, and maybe extol Diehl’s virtues. That’s if he can remember the candidate’s name. Why, even radio host and former Diehl-booster Howie Carr, Trump’s ambassador to Massachusetts, has abandoned the gubernatorial candidate. Poor guy!

Wealthy people pouring their money into their own political campaigns is really, really bad. Except when it isn’t. US Senator Elizabeth Warren is on the record, repeatedly, decrying the influence of personal wealth in politics. “People should not be self-funding,” she said back in 2019, as she was beginning her bid for president. “The primary is an opportunity to hear from the grass roots, to see what you can build.” Right on, Senator! But there was Warren last week, endorsing attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, a wealthy labor attorney and Democratic candidate for attorney general who planned to pour at least $5 million of her own money into TV spots across the state. Indeed, Warren stands so solidly with the self-funded candidate that she allowed Liss-Riordan to accompany her inside her Cambridge polling place on Friday morning. But not everybody shares Warren’s apparent capacity for such, er, nuance. The wealth factor spurred trailblazing political veteran and former lieutenant governor Evelyn Murphy to do what she almost never does: wade into one of her own party’s primaries. “I strongly believe that offices should not be for sale, particularly the attorney general’s office,” Murphy said in an interview Friday. “The ability to swamp the communications with your message because of your vast wealth is just wrong.” She has endorsed Liss-Riordan’s opponent Andrea Campbell, whom Murphy says is far better qualified.

Mayor Michelle Wu has a healthy appetite for risk. Unlike Murphy, Boston’s mayor has no compunctions about picking sides in her own party’s primaries. She joined with Warren to endorse Liss-Riordan, slighting her former City Council colleague Campbell, for whom current AG Maura Healey is campaigning hard. And Wu has lacerated Suffolk DA candidate Kevin Hayden, saying she has grave misgivings about his ethics and conduct. Payback is still a thing in Massachusetts politics: If Campbell and Hayden win anyway, Wu will have two enemies in high places. And even if Campbell loses to Liss-Riordan, the mayor’s endorsements will have made her relationship with Healey, the state’s likely next governor, extremely uncomfortable, to say the least. Whether Wu is reckless or committed, she sure has guts.

The bad old days are back at the Boston City Council. For a few years there, the council had moved beyond its ignominious past, when it was dominated by grandstanding hotheads and civility was in short supply, to become a group of smart and committed municipal politicians who tackled hard issues, pushed meaningful policy, and were credible candidates for higher office. Well, those days appear to be gone: On Wednesday, councilors on different sides of the Suffolk DA race brawled in the chamber in a meeting marked by shouting matches, f-bombs, and general childishness. It’s hard to see how the body recovers to get anything done after that shameful display. Blech.

They really want your votes. All of these pitched battles are about getting you to the polls on Tuesday. Democracy may be in retreat elsewhere, diminished by a GOP determined to win elections even if it means thwarting the will of the people, but it lives on here, even if in sometimes ugly form. The only thing that threatens democracy in Massachusetts is voters’ indifference. Please, please, please, be part of this primary. If you haven’t sent your mail-in ballots yet, definitely don’t, because it’s too late. Head on over to your friendly polling place on Tuesday in numbers big enough to make certain that whoever ascends truly represents us.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.