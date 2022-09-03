In neck-and-neck Democratic race for attorney general, candidates make their case to voters

An increasingly divisive fight has emerged in the campaign for the state’s attorney general among high-profile Democratic politicians while a recent poll has shown the two candidates in a “statistical dead heat.”

Campbell, a former president of the Boston City Council who has worked as an attorney on Beacon Hill, and Liss-Riordan, a labor attorney who has represented workers in fights with large corporations, are vying to succeed Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running unopposed in the Democratic race for governor.

In a neck-and-neck Democratic race for attorney general, candidates Shannon Liss-Riordan and Andrea Campbell worked to stoke enthusiasm among supporters Saturday during the final weekend before Tuesday’s primary vote.

Liss-Riordan met with a few dozen supporters Saturday morning in the backyard of a Somerville home. She told them that her campaign has orchestrated about 70 events across the state in the past few days as she strives to make her case to voters.

“Everywhere we go, the message is resonating — that it’s time to have a fighter for working people, for regular people, for consumers, [for] someone who knows how to stand up to corporate America,” Liss-Riordan told supporters.

Campbell, speaking to supporters at a canvassing kickoff event in Hyde Park Saturday morning, cast herself as the underdog up against Liss-Riordan’s campaign.

Liss-Riordan will ultimately spend at least $5 million, most of it her own money, the Globe has reported.

“I have to acknowledge that we are up against some tough odds,” Campbell told the crowd of supporters.

Campbell has been supported by a super PAC affiliated with the Environmental League of Massachusetts, an outside group that does not have the same contribution limits as political campaigns.

Both candidates have heavyweights in their corners.

Liss-Riordan’s endorsements include US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and former Boston acting mayor Kim Janey.

Campbell’s backers include US Representative Ayanna Pressley, US Senator Ed Markey, and Quentin Palfrey, a former official in the Biden and Obama administrations who ended his own campaign for attorney general Tuesday and threw his support behind her. She also has Healy’s backing. .

Healey, Pressley, and Palfrey appeared at Saturday’s Hyde Park event for Campbell. Liss-Riordan, who appeared in Somerville before leaving for another event in Western Massachusetts, was joined by state representatives Erika Uyterhoeven and Michael Connolly, along with Somerville City Councilor J.T. Scott.

A UMass Amherst / WCVB-TV poll released Thursday demonstrated the closeness of the race between the Democratic candidates.

Liss-Riordan had a 1-point lead over Campbell in the poll: Liss-Riordan had the support of 29 percent of respondents, compared with 28 percent who support Campbell.

Whoever wins in the Democratic contest Tuesday will face Bourne attorney James R. McMahon, III, in the November general election. McMahon is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

In Hyde Park Saturday, Healey told the crowd she hopes to build a partnership with Campbell, if they are both elected. As if to underscore the point, Healey and Campbell both wore stylish white sneakers and blazers.

Pressley, in her remarks, said Healey’s endorsement of Campbell “means everything.”

”She has been doing this job, and she knows what is needed both to preserve the gains that have been made and to build upon them,” Pressley said.

Palfrey told reporters his choice of Campbell over Liss-Riordan “was not a close call for me.”

“Andrea has the experience in public service, directly serving people in these communities, she has the values, and she has the grass-roots support,” he said.

Standing on Hyde Park Avenue before the event in a green Andrea Campbell shirt and holding one of the candidate’s political signs, Susan Elsbree, 51, said she believed Campbell was most likely to continue the work Healey started.

“I’m really compelled by her lived experience,” said Elsbree, a Jamaica Plain resident, including the death of the candidate’s twin brother, Andre, in 2012 while he was in custody awaiting trial.

“I’ve been turned off about the money the other candidate has spent,” Elsbree said. She received “at least” 10 mailers from Liss-Riordan in the last two weeks, she said.

In Somerville, Connolly told Liss-Riordan supporters that Democrats will probably end up with control of every major state office in this year’s election. He suggested Liss-Riordan would be well-suited to serve as attorney general in such an environment.

“You know, I’m happy about that, I think I’m glad it’s time to get rid of [Republican Governor] Charlie Baker,” Connolly said of a Democratic sweep. “But I also think that Shannon is going to keep everyone accountable. And she’s going to be able to consider cases on their merits and pursue justice, wherever that may lead.”

Uyterhoeven told supporters that Liss-Riordan would focus on addressing issues such as white-collar crime, and not on the “status quo, where we go after Black and brown communities, treating public health and mental health and all these crises as criminal issues.”

Along with public officials at the Somerville event, Liss-Riordan’s supporters included Daphne Jochnick, who met the candidate when the pair were studying abroad in India during college.

Jochnick praised Liss-Riordan for her work representing workers against large corporations, and said she would be “a great people’s attorney.”

“She’s exceptional for taking on special interests,” Jochnick said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Alexander Thompson was a Globe intern in 2022. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson