Neighbor helps mother, two children escape second floor of burning home in Rosindale

A neighbor helped a mother and her two children escape a burning building early Saturday morning after a three-alarm fire ripped through their home on Delford Street in Rosindale, according to a Boston fire official.

The neighbor, who was not identified, pulled a mattress over to the home, where the woman and her children — a 5-year-old and a teenager — were trapped on the second floor, said Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins. The neighbor urged them to jump, then caught the younger child while the teenage boy and mother jumped and landed safely.

Nine residents, five adults and four children, were inside the building at 10-12 Delford St. when the fire broke out at approximately 12:10 a.m., according to Alkins. Three alarms were ordered almost immediately, he said.