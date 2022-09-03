Person found with life-threatening injuries at Quincy McDonalds

A person was determined to have suffered life-threatening injuries after they were found stabbed at a McDonald’s in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A suspect in the stabbing was arrested and is known to the victim, Quincy police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not release the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Quincy police, Quincy firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance went to the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. at about 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said.