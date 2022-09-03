fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person found with life-threatening injuries at Quincy McDonalds

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated September 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A person was determined to have suffered life-threatening injuries after they were found stabbed at a McDonald’s in Quincy on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A suspect in the stabbing was arrested and is known to the victim, Quincy police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not release the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Quincy police, Quincy firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance went to the McDonald’s at 275 Hancock St. at about 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said.

The victim received first aid from emergency responders and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim,” police said.

No further information was immediately available.

