Police identify 29-year-old Roxbury man as victim in fatal shooting

Damonte Dancy, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded to the scene near 115 Dale St. at about 8:20 p.m., police said in a statement . Boston EMS pronounced Dancy dead at the scene, the statement said.

A Roxbury man was identified by Boston police Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting near Dale and Regent streets on Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, a man was shot on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester and died after taking himself to Carney Hospital. The shootings brought the number of homicides in Boston to 23 this year, compared to 28 at the same time in 2021, police said Thursday.

Advertisement

Boston police homicide detectives are investigating both shootings. Police asked anyone with information to call the detectives unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.