Two killed, one injured, after motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H.

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 3, 2022, 1 hour ago

Two people died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H., Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened on South River Road near Commerce Park North at about 4:30 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from injuries, a damaged motorcycle, and a damaged car.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The motorcycle passenger was taken to a local hospital, where they also died.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation, police said. No further information was immediately available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

