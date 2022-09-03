Under pressure, security firm Cloudflare drops KiwiFarms website where stalkers organize

"As Kiwi Farms has felt more threatened, they have reacted by being more threatening," Prince said. "We think there is an imminent danger, and the pace at which law enforcement is able to respond to those threats we don't think is fast enough to keep up."

Cloudfare Chief Executive Matthew Prince, who earlier this week published a lengthy blog post justifying the company's services defending Kiwi Farms, told The Washington Post he had changed his mind amid an online campaign against the site and a surge in credible violent threats stemming from the site.

Reversing course under growing public pressure, major tech security company Cloudflare Inc. announced Saturday that it would stop protecting the Kiwi Farms website, best known as a place for stalkers to organize hacks, online campaigns and real-world harassment.

Prince said contributors to the forum were posting home addresses of those seen as enemies and calling for them to be shot.

Kiwi Farms launched in 2013 and quickly grew into a popular internet forum for online harassment campaigns. At least three suicides have been tied to harassment stemming from the Kiwi Farms community, and many on the forum consider their goal to drive their targets to suicide. Members of the LGBTQ community and women are frequently the forum's most popular targets.

Kiwi Farms has faced broad backlash online in the past week as the campaign for Cloudflare to drop the service has escalated. The company is ending its free denial-of-service protection and caching.

Clara Sorrenti, a trans Canadian Twitch streamer known online as Keffals, launched the #DropKiwiFarms campaign after being targeted by Kiwi Farms for over half a year.

Users of forum repeatedly doxed Sorrenti and her family and called in false crime reports to draw police to her home in Canada last month. Sorrenti fled to Northern Ireland in late August and within 48 hours users of the forum had pinpointed her location and she began receiving threats.

On Saturday, she spoke with The Post just minutes after police had arrived at her residence after another swatting attempt.

"There are countless people suffering because of this website," Sorrenti said. "Kiwi Farms isn't about free speech, it's about hate speech. The majority of the content on the site is threads used for targeted harassment against political targets."

Sorrenti’s campaign against Cloudflare has gone viral in the past several days, with organizations and influencers joining in the call to ban Kiwi Farms from Cloudflare’s service. The Anti-Defamation League called Kiwi Farms an “extremist-friendly forum that has been the breeding ground for countless harassment campaigns.”