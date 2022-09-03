AG hopeful’s 11th-hour exit is a ringing endorsement of ranked-choice voting

What if I vote early and then the candidate drops out? Have I wasted my vote?

I love voting in person on the day of the election and seeing the friendly volunteers who recognize me and my family as regular voters. But as I get older, with various health issues, it seems safer to vote early.

If there are only two candidates, and I voted for the one who dropped out, then no problem.

If, however, there are three or more candidates and I vote for the one who drops out, what then? Say I voted for Quentin Palfrey for state attorney general. He just ended his campaign Tuesday. I wouldn’t get to voice a preference for either of the remaining Democratic candidates, Andrea Campbell or Shannon Liss-Riordan. So, what to do? I say change the system to provide ranked-choice voting, at least in the primary. That way, voters might have their second-place vote count if someone drops out before the actual election.

Otherwise, I may have to go back to voting on the day itself, hoping that I don’t miss it altogether because of a medical reason.

Jim Kilgore

Jamaica Plain





His supporters could have been, and still could be, deciding votes

I am proud and grateful that there were three outstanding candidates in the Democratic primary for the office of attorney general, and I am proud and grateful that Massachusetts has finally made voting by mail and early voting easy and accessible to all.

Before Quentin Palfrey withdrew his candidacy on Aug. 30, polls indicated a tight race, with Andrea Campbell leading Shannon Liss-Riordan 28 percent to 26 percent, and Palfrey polling at 10 percent. In such a tight race, Palfrey’s supporters could easily be the deciders, but without ranked-choice voting, tallies of those who voted early or by mail for him do not count at all. With ranked-choice voting, however, even if Palfrey remained in the race, voters would have been able to select their preferred candidate rather than feeling compelled to vote for one of the front-runners.

While it is essential that we have a secretary of state who ensures that all votes are counted, it is also essential that all votes be counted equally and that the candidate who most reflects the will of the voters wins.

Readers of the Globe’s letters with good memories may recall that I argued in favor of this system of voting in two previous elections in which a candidate with far less than a majority of votes won. Enough already.

Jane Siegel

Boston