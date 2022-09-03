‘Conservative’ no longer fits GOP. ‘Radical’ or ‘extreme’ is more like it.

In a recent edition of the Globe, an article about the gubernatorial field referred to “the GOP’s more conservative base” (“Diehl’s strategy: No debates till Healey’s the foe,” Metro, Aug. 18). This is not the first time the Globe has used this terminology in its reporting. The Republican Party might rightfully have been described as “conservative” in the days of Richard Nixon, but there is nothing conservative about the GOP base in these times.

A political party that rallies its supporters by repeating lies (about stolen elections and voter fraud) and condoning and inciting violence against its opponents and the US government is not a conservative party. The GOP base would better be described as radical or extreme. Possibly the Globe staff can find an even better word to use to describe the party’s base. “Conservative” is definitely not it.