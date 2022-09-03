For state House: García, Montaño, and Worrell

In the newly drawn 11th Suffolk D istrict , the Globe editorial board endorses Judith García , a young but accomplished politician seeking to represent the nearly 45,000 residents in the incumbent-free, Hispanic-majority seat that includes Chelsea and one precinct in Everett. The daughter of a single mother from Honduras, García was born and raised in Chelsea and is a product of the city’s public schools.

For voters with choices to make in state House races on Tuesday — congratulations! Across most of Massachusetts, incumbent senators and representatives are running uncontested for reelection, a sad reflection on the lack of vigorous political competition in the Commonwealth. Only a few of the state House races in Boston and its environs feature more than one candidate — and that’s mostly due to retirements or redistricting. For those lucky few voters, the Globe offers these endorsements in Democratic primaries for open House seats:

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

García was elected to the Chelsea City Council to represent District 5 seven years ago when she was 24 years old. Since then, she has worked alongside her colleagues to pass a wage theft ordinance and, as vice president of the council, led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic spearheading efforts such as the creation of a relief fund for funeral costs for victims.

Advertisement

García said she’d be the first Honduran-American to be elected to the state House. Among her priorities are housing affordability and securing funding for a new youth center. “Seventy percent of the population in Chelsea” rents their home, García said. “I will ensure that we create a seed fund of $50,000 to help first-time homebuyers afford a down payment.”

Running in the three-way Democratic primary along with García are Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, a first-term member of the Chelsea school committee of Puerto Rican descent who moved to the city in 2019, and Leo Robinson, the longest serving member of the Chelsea City Council and a Black veteran of the Vietnam War. The winner of Tuesday’s election will face Republican Todd Taylor, also a Chelsea city councilor, in November.

Advertisement

Incumbent state Representative Nika Elugardo decided to run for state Senate this year, opening up a vacancy in the 15th Suffolk District that includes most of Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain. Four Democrats are running to replace her — and they offer voters real differences in their personal backgrounds and agendas if elected.

Environmental lawyer Mary Ann Nelson, the only candidate from the Mission Hill end of the district, points to her legal background and decades of living in the neighborhood, starting in 1985. She wants to focus on protecting elderly residents from property tax increases. “JP presents itself as very progressive, but many older voters of color feel disenfranchised,” she says.

Graduate student Richard Fierro says he represents a more centrist option for voters in a progressive enclave and is hoping to turn his age — Fierro is 23 — into an advantage. “Our Legislature doesn’t have a lot of representation of millennials, Gen Z, and I think it’s time to get some of those voices into our Legislature,” he said. Fierro has worked as a 311 operator for the city, giving him a window into the kind of constituent service work lawmakers do.

Advertisement

Roxanne Longoria, former director of youth homelessness initiatives for the city, will also appear on the ballot.

But the best choice for voters is Samantha Montaño, a former community organizer with the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp. and chair of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council, who seems most ready to represent the district on day 1 with an agenda that includes stronger mental health services and supporting affordable housing. Montaño has garnered endorsements from many local leaders, and the Globe is happy to add our name to the list.

Christopher Worrell, a lifelong Dorchester resident, has the Globe editorial board’s endorsement in the race to replace state Representative Liz Miranda, who is leaving her seat in the Fifth Suffolk District in Dorchester to run for the state Senate.

Worrell says he wants to tangibly improve the lives of people in his district — whether it’s through addressing the rising cost of housing with ambitious legislation that creates new pathways to homeownership, or by ensuring constituents’ streets are always kept clean. “Quality of life has to be better in the Fifth Suffolk,” he told the editorial board in an interview. “When you walk around your community and you see dead raccoons and people are just stepping over it and they’re thinking, that’s just the way of life — no, that can’t be.”

Worrell has been an engaged member of community organizations and taken on various roles in local government, most recently as an assistant director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Boston Planning & Development Agency. He also has experience working in the State House, having served as the director of constituent services in state Senator Nick Collins’s office.

Advertisement

Althea Garrison and Danielson Tavares are also running. But Worrell knows his community well and he has the right ideas about how to fulfill its most urgent needs. Voters would be well-served by choosing him on Sept. 6.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.