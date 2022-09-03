Two takes on the contest for secretary of state

As a volunteer on Sullivan’s campaign, I’m inspired by how she assimilates critical issues and develops cogent, proactive, practical plans. The editorial endorsement of Galvin focused on election integrity, which is not in question in Massachusetts, nor would it be under Sullivan’s leadership.

The Globe editorial board (“A final term for Bill Galvin,” Aug. 25) misses what some of their news reporting seems to make clear: It’s time for Secretary of State Bill Galvin to retire, and Tanisha Sullivan is exactly the right person to replace him.

Issues that are in question with Galvin in charge, however, include voter participation; economic opportunity and equity, which, as Sullivan has emphasized, are directly tied to civic engagement; and the commitment of the third most powerful role in our state government to reproductive justice.

Massachusetts prides itself on our progressive leadership; however, under Galvin, we don’t have a national voice or presence when it comes to voters’ rights, and we lag behind other states. So, I don’t see how maintaining the status quo does anything for election protection or the climate of election distrust.

As one active Democrat framed it during a recent Zoom meeting, Massachusetts democracy under Galvin is stagnant. Twenty-seven years in office is more than enough.

Jacqueline A. Hart

Dover





A few key details put this voter in the incumbent’s camp

In Mark Shanahan’s article “Bill Galvin: The loner in love with his role” (Page A1, Aug. 28), two lines about the incumbent secretary of state enhanced my opinion of him: the observation from a friend that Galvin “doesn’t suffer fools” and Shanahan’s point that his “tenure in the Legislature was marked by an uncommon attention to detail” (something the legislators ought to do more of, in my view).

I was rather neutral about this race until I read this article. Go, Galvin.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Hingham