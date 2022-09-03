Two views of the candidates for state auditor

DiZoglio’s courage and independence in the face of political pressure from Beacon Hill’s most powerful politicians are rare. She paid the price to stand up for those without a voice and call out injustices. Advocating for the State House employee union has drawn the wrath of her leadership team, judging by the long list of lawmakers who’ve endorsed her opponent for state auditor. But DiZoglio stood her ground.

In “ Potential political surprises ahead in state Democratic primary races ” (Opinion, Aug. 26), Scot Lehigh’s suggestion that state Senator Diana DiZoglio’s strong support from unions is anything other than a point of pride demonstrates a lack of concern for working families.

Her determination to ban taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements — used to protect the misdeeds of the powerful — demonstrated the independence and transparency voters should demand from their public servants, especially state auditor. Two Globe reporters described her courage to call out this abuse in 2018, when Robert DeLeo was House speaker, as “a brazen act or public defiance . . . against the Legislature’s most powerful official.”

Isn’t she the brave, independent state auditor we want to ensure that taxpayer money is spent efficiently by exposing waste, fraud, and mismanagement?

Rich Rosa

Haverhill





Dempsey showed his determination in resisting 2024 Olympics bid

My initial meeting with Chris Dempsey was on Joe Kennedy III’s first congressional campaign for the Fourth District, when Dempsey was policy director. We didn’t interact much — I was a field volunteer — but he was always courteous, and it was obvious then that there was something about him. He had a maturity and gravitas beyond his years, with a genial nature and a sense of fun. It was a great campaign.

I next encountered Dempsey on the No Boston Olympics campaign. I agreed with his prescient view that the 2024 Summer Games would be a disaster for the City of Boston. He was dogged, determined, scrappy, did his homework, and followed through no matter the pressure to fold on what he thought was right. He honed his exceptional ability for independent thought with a collaborative approach that included all stakeholders and agencies. And what a bullet we dodged by succeeding with that campaign.

Massachusetts needs an auditor who will bring us into the 21st century. Dempsey will find ways to maximize the impact of the office to meet the goals of our residents in sustainable and equitable ways. Above all, he has shown a commitment to being transparent. We deserve him.

Sonya Dunne

Boston